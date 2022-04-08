Jack Harlow 'First Class' lyric meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Jack Harlow's new track 'First Class'

Jack Harlow has released his second first single off his 2022 album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' titled 'First Class', an R&B-influenced production that samples Fergie's 'Glamorous'.

Harlow first teased the song in a Instagram post, during the making of the album, on March 31. Jack referred to the song, saying: "Locked in the studio finishing up this album for u. How bout this one next?"

To celebrate the release of the single, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of his new track 'First Class'.

"I been a (G), throw up the (L), sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh (O-R-O-U-S, yeah)"

In this line, Harlow references Fergie's "Glamorous" hit chorus as an acronym to express out personal hobbies and characteristics.

G : Jack sees himself as a gangster.

: Jack sees himself as a gangster. L : A reference to Jack’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Fans of the collegiate athletic team the Louisville Cardinals throw up an “L” to celebrate. The “L” also is used to represent that you are from Louisville.

: A reference to Jack’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Fans of the collegiate athletic team the Louisville Cardinals throw up an “L” to celebrate. The “L” also is used to represent that you are from Louisville. AM : Jack likes to have morning sex–in the A.M.

: Jack likes to have morning sex–in the A.M. OROUS: Fergie finishes the rest of the word, “Glamorous”.

"Back in 2019, I was outside freely, but now they got it out for me"

Since the release of his first breakout song "Whats Poppin" in early 2020, Harlow's life has changed dramatically. He's reclaimed his place in the rap world now, and he's determined to make even greater songs than before.

"Can't lie, I'm on Angus, Cloud 9"

In this line, Harlow mentions actor Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco in the popular HBO series Euphoria – being on 'Cloud 9' means to be extraordinarily joyful.

What are the full lyrics to Jack Harlow's 'First Class'?

[Intro: Jack Harlow]

Mm



[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]

I been a (G), throw up the (L), sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I can put you in (First class, up in the sky)

I can put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)

I been a (G), throw up the (L), sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I can put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm

I can put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)



[Verse 1: Jack Harlow]

I can see the whole city from this balcony

Back in 2019, I was outside freely, but now they got it out for me

I don't care what frat that you was in, you can't alpha me, keep dreamin'

Pineapple juice, I give her sweet, sweet, sweet (Semen)

I know what they like so I just keep cheesin'

Hard drive full of heat seekin'

Tryna come the same day as Jack? Rethink it

You don't need Givenchy, you need Jesus

Why do y'all sleep on me? I need reasons

Uh, I got plaques in thе mail, peak season

Shout out to my UPS workers makin' surе I receive 'em

You can do it too, believe it

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]

I been a (G), throw up the (L), sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I can put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm

I can put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)



[Verse 2: Jack Harlow & Polow Da Don]

(Are you ready?) Ha, yes, I am

They say, "You a superstar now," damn, I guess I am

You might be the man, well, that's unless I am

Okay, I'll confess I am

Go ahead and get undressed, I am

Okay cool, you on Sunset? I am

I'm 'bout to slide, okay, I'm outside, okay

This lifestyle don't got many downsides

'Cept for the lack of time I get 'round my

Family, makin' sure they never downsize

I got visions of my mom sayin', "Wait, this house mine?"

Can't lie, I'm on Angus, Cloud 9

I got 'em on the bandwagon now, 'bout time

I ain't even got no downtime

Every time I speak, she say, "Yeah, that sounds fine"



[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]

I been a (G), throw up the (L), sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I can put you in (First class, up in the sky)

I can put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)

I been a (G), throw up the (L), sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I can put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm

I can put you in (First class)