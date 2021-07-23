Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow 'Industry Baby' lyrics meaning explained
23 July 2021, 17:30
Lil Nas X has fans shook with his latest hit 'Industry Baby', here's a breakdown of the lyrics.
Fans are shook as Lil Nas X has delivered with the both the vocals and the video of Kanye co-produced hit 'Industry Baby'.
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics for the hit.
Baby back, ayy, couple racks, ayy. Couple Grammys on him, couple plaques, ayy - Lil Nas X starts off the song by listing his musical achievements. These accolades are even more impressive considering he only made his industry debut in 2019.
Funny how you said it was the end, yeah. Then I went did it again, yeah - Here, he appears to send shots for people who said he was going to be a 'one hit wonder' with his first hit 'Old Town Road.
Need a plaque on evеry song. Need me like one with Nicki now - Lil Nas X claims he needs awards for every song he releases, as well as a song with Nicki Minaj.
I blew up, now everybody tryna sue me - Here, he refers to the current law suit Nike has against him for his release of his 'Satan Shoes'.
I'm done makin' jokes 'cause they got old like baby boomers - Jack Harlow mocks 'baby boomers' by saying they are old. This aligns with the trending phrase 'Ok Boomer' that is popular with young people.
Mine is comin' sooner (Mmm), I'm just a late bloomer (Mmm) - He says that his time is coming, meaning he is going to blow up.
