Lil Nas X 2021 BET Awards performance: Outfit, song, controversy & more

Lil Nas X stunned on stage at the BET awards 2021, here's a breakdown of his incredible performance.

Lil Nas X has impressed fans with yet another incredible performance at the 2021 BET awards.

Here's a breakdown of his jaw dropping show.

What song did Lil Nas X perform at the BET awards? Lil Nas X performed a rendition of his hit song ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. The song was released in March 2021 and has achieved platinum status, after spending four weeks on the top 100 Billboard. See the full performance below.

What did Lil Nas X wear for his BET awards performance? Lil Nas X's performance stunned fans, with a golden ancient Egyptian theme. The rapper and singer was seen in full Egypt-inspired dress, alongside his dancers and the perfectly themed stage. Fans were excited to see that the star drew inspiration from Michael Jackson's legendary 'remember the time' video. Lil Nas X performed in an Egyptian themed outfit. Picture: Getty do you remember the time??? ⏳ pic.twitter.com/zA7tULXUW5 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021 Lil Nas was the centre of attention before his performance, sporting two looks on the red carpet. His first outfit was an elaborate look made up of a huge structured skirt, corset and jacket - dressed with white suspenders. The iconic look is by young Italian designer Grossi's collection "Welcome to Deusland", a phrase that was featured written on the gown. Lil Nas X wore two looks on the red carpet. Picture: Getty In 2019 the designer told Berlin-based magazine 'Kaltbult' that the collection was intended to "bring light to the problems of the 21st century. The dramatic collection aimed to critique political and religious ideologies that "have led the populations for a long time in (the) wrong way.". This coincides with the message behind Lil Nas X's track 'Call Me By Your Name', which also challenged religious ideals. Lil Nas X's second look was equally as extravagant. Picture: Getty The second look didn't dissapoint either, as Lil Nas X displayed a 70s-inspired floral suit from Richard Quinn's fall/winter 2021 collection. The two piece look was embroidered with crystals and colourful beads and featured dramatic flared trousers.

Why was Lil Nas X's BET awards performance controversial? Lil Nas X's performance raised conversation as he ended the amazing performance by sharing a kiss with one of his male dancers. Lil Nas X shared a kiss with his dancer. Picture: Getty One tweeter responded to the performance saying: "DONT USE AFRICAN CULTURE FOR SH*TS LIKE THIS!!!!!!! RESPECT OUR ANCESTORS" To which Lil Nas X replied: "y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in African culture". y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture https://t.co/mGmah0CbP9 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021