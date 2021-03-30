The Lil Nas X 'Montero' explained: lyrics, music video, 'Satan Shoe', Nike beef & more

The rapper issued a tongue-in-cheek apology after facing backlash for his new music video.

In case you missed it, Lil Nas X dropped his viral new single 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' last week alongside one of the most talked-about music videos of the year to date.

The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, initially divided social media with the video, which sees him celebrate his sexuality in various religious settings and explore themes of sin and redemption.

Towards the end of the video, Nas - who publicly came out as gay back in July 2019 - gives the devil a lap dance before killing him and putting on his horns.

Many praised the rapper's bold expression of self, while some naysayers condemned the rapper's use of religious imagery and labelled the music video as 'Satanic'.

Other critics suggested Nas was being irresponsible considering many of his younger fans are children, mainly due to the success of his hit song 'Old Town Road'.

"i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself," Nas responded to one critic, who has since deleted their tweet.

Despite the backlash, Nas has been clapping back at the hysteria all over social media and taking the criticism in his stride. In one tweet, he opened up about his experience growing up as a gay teen.

"i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the shit y’all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves," he tweeted.

Alongside the release of the video, Nas also dropped pairs of modified Nike Air Max 97's dubbed the 'Satan Shoes', which were said to contain "one drop of human blood" in their soles.

A collaboration with streetwear label MSCHF, the black and red trainers retailed for a whopping $1,018 USD, and only 666 pairs were created. They sold out in under a minute.

A few days after the video's release, Nas posted a video on YouTube titled 'Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe'. The video begins with the rapper acknowledging the complaints, before cutting to the infamous lap-dance scene from the 'Montero' video.

Despite the sneakers' immediate success, Nike is now suing MSCHF for trademark infringement and are seeking damages, according to TMZ.

Nike claim the company are fooling customers into thinking they're affiliated with the Satan-themed shoes, and insists it didn't authorize it and "is in no way connected with this project."

This is a developing story, and we'll keep you updated on how it pans out.

See the full lyrics to Lil Nas X's 'Montero' below:

[Verse 1]

I caught it bad yesterday

You hit me with a call to your place

Ain't been out in a while anyway

Was hopin' I could catch you throwin' smiles in my face

Romantic talkin'? You don't even have to try

You're cute enough to f**k with me tonight

Lookin' at the table, all I see is weed and white

Baby, you livin' the life, but ni**a, you ain't livin' right



[Pre-Chorus]

Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends

You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend

I'm not fazed, only here to sin

If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can



[Chorus]

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like



[Post-Chorus]

Mmm, mmm, mmm

Mmm, mmm, mmm



[Verse 2]

Ayy, ayy

I wanna sell what you're buyin'

I wanna feel on your ass in Hawaii

I want that jet lag from f**kin' and flyin'

Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm ridin'

Oh, oh, oh, why me?

A sign of the times every time that I speak

A dime and a nine, it was mine every week

What a time, an incline, God was shinin' on me

Now I can't leave

And now I'm actin' hella elite

Never want the ni**as that's in my league

I wanna f**k the ones I envy, I envy



[Pre-Chorus]

Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends

You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend

I'm not fazed, only here to sin

If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can



[Chorus]

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like



[Post-Chorus]

Oh, call me by your name (Mmm, mmm, mmm)

Tell me you love me in private

Call me by your name (Mmm, mmm, mmm)

I do not care if you lyin'

[via Genius]