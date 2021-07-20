Free Lil Nas X: Nike 'Satan Shoes' court lawsuit & Kanye-produced song explained

The rapper has launched a website and announced he will be releasing a new song titled "Industry Baby".

Lil Nas X has revealed he will be releasing a new song called "Industry Baby" in light of his ongoing court battle with Nike over his 'Satan Shoes'.

On Monday (Jul 19) The 22-year-old musician dropped a teaser video, which depicts him being in a court battle over the infamous trainers he released.

Here's what we know about the song, music video & Nike court battle so far.