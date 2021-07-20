Free Lil Nas X: Nike 'Satan Shoes' court lawsuit & Kanye-produced song explained
20 July 2021, 15:48 | Updated: 20 July 2021, 15:52
The rapper has launched a website and announced he will be releasing a new song titled "Industry Baby".
Lil Nas X has revealed he will be releasing a new song called "Industry Baby" in light of his ongoing court battle with Nike over his 'Satan Shoes'.
On Monday (Jul 19) The 22-year-old musician dropped a teaser video, which depicts him being in a court battle over the infamous trainers he released.
Here's what we know about the song, music video & Nike court battle so far.
-
What is the Nike 'Satan Shoes' court battle about?
In March, Lil Nas X dropped his highly controversial music video for his single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" which showed the rapper pole dancing and giving the devil a lap dance.
Many people took offence to the video and argued that the imagery was "inappropriate" for his audience and was "disrespectful" to religious people.
However, Lil Was X responded to the backlash by ruffling more feathers. The rapper released 666 pairs of trainers containing drops of human blood _ which looked like Nike Air Max 97s.
Nike later sued MSCHF – the studio that collaborated with Lil Nas on his ‘Satan Shoes’ – and every pair was recalled.
Now, the 'Old Town Road' rapper used the situation as inspiration for his new music video “Industry Baby”.
-
What is Lil Nas X's new song?
Lil Nas X's new song “Industry Baby” is produced by Kanye West and is said to feature US rapper Jack Harlow.
The rappereven launched a website, freelilnasx.com, to coincide with the release.
https://t.co/6fJGZqH1qs pic.twitter.com/s7w9CnlxTO— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 19, 2021
Last month, Lil Nas announced his forthcoming debut album, Montero, in a trailer on social media.
There’s no release date for the album as of yet.
However, his new song "Industry Baby" will be released on Friday (Jul 23).
-
What is the music video to "Industry Baby"?
In a teaser for Lil Nas X's new song "Industry Baby", it shows the rapper playing the judge, prosecutor, defense lawyer, member of the jury, and the defendant (actually himself) in the fictitious Nike case.
However, people in the court room are unbothered about the case.
"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, this is about more than shoes,” the Lil Nas prosecutor says.
“Lil Nas, are you gay?” After rephrasing the question – “Do yo momma know you gay?” – defendant Lil Nas replies, “Yes”, and the jury gasps in shock.
“Lock him up, throw away the key,” declares member of the jury Lil Nas.
Watch the full prelude above.