Kanye West 'Donda' release time: When is the rapper dropping his new album?

The rapper was reportedly set to drop his album 'Donda' at midnight – however, it still has not been released on streaming services. Here's what we know so far...

Kanye West is scheduled to be releasing his new album, Donda, today (Friday 23 July).

The rapper held a massive listening party at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Thursday (Jul 22) – which was attended by around 42,000 fans at the sold out event.

Kanye West sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with 42,000 fans for his 'Donda' listening event. Picture: Getty

Fans were excited when clips emerged of tracks from the album landed online.

A huge surprise from the album is that Kanye reunited with Jay-Z on a track and there were features which had not been uncovered before.

On Friday morning, fans became disappointed when they learned Kanye had not yet dropped his album on streaming services. The album has not yet been made available.

But when is Kanye West going to release his album?

Kanye West shares photo of himself in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at his listening event. Picture: Instagram/@kanyewest

10:00am - Donda is coming today According to The Independent, a reliable source has confirmed that Kanye West's new album 'Donda' will definitely be released on streaming platforms on Friday (Jul 23) 8:30am - Fans alleged Spotify is "broken" due to high volumes of search for Kanye West's album Fans have suspected Spotify became "frozen" at midnight as fans were waiting for the project to drop on the platform. However, Spotify has been operating completely fine and fans have been able to even stream Kanye's older projects. My dumbass refreshing Kanye's Spotify page every 20 seconds #DONDA pic.twitter.com/xpHBbrJnQ0 — Nik (@BlisstaBeats) July 23, 2021 6:50am - Fans took to Twitter to make light of Kanye not dropping his album yet Fans woke up excited to go stream Kanye West's new album, to only find that the rapper had not released it yet. The rapper initially teased a midnight release via Justin Laboy's Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Laboy (@justinlaboy) He uploaded a photo of 'Ye, the tracklist beside him and him looking as if he's on his phone. People took to Twitter to make light out of the fact Kanye had not dropped his album when he said he was going to, again. Check out some memes below. Kanye in his hotel room trying to find the upload button on Spotify #DONDA pic.twitter.com/fEaxJlqk97 — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 23, 2021 #DONDA

“Kanye West is dropping Donda at midnight”



Kanye: pic.twitter.com/ym8qhKxs4d — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 23, 2021

While the project is not yet available to stream on music services, sources have reportedly confirmed that the project will be dropping today.