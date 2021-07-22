Kanye West 'No Child Left Behind' lyrics meaning explained

22 July 2021, 17:52

What are the lyrics to Kanye West's 'No Child Left Behind'? What do they mean?

Kanye West's new album 'Donda' is set to drop this Friday. Some tracks from the project have been leaked online after the private listening event in Las Vegas on Sunday (Jul 18).

Kanye West new album 'Donda' features and collaborations

One track which fans have heard snippets of, is the song titled 'No Child Left Behind'. The track was debuted when it featured in the Beats advert starring U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

While there is only snippets of the song out at the moment, this page will be updated with more lyrics when the song comes out.

"No Child Left Behind" - Vory

“No Child Left Behind” is a phrase that became prevalent in American vernacular due to President George W. Bush’s education bill signed in 2002.

The bill meant that education on a federal/macro-level would be designed to provide every child the same standardised results.

In the following decade, it was considered a controversially unsuccessful and President Barack Obama repealed it in 2015.

"Never called on y'all, never count on y'all/Always count on God" - Vory

Kanye West has been following the Christian faith – his last album was titled Jesus Is King, where the songs were about his faith.

The Christian faith is about the belief of a higher will and purpose than your own. This is the idea that God can pull you through situations when most cannot. Vory talks about being able to count on god to help him when he can't count on other humans.

"He's done miracles on me" - Kanye West

In this lyric, Kanye West sings of God’s guidance and strength he's given him in his life.

The chorus is a similar sentiment to lines from west's 2019 track “God Is” – where he also raps about God’s miracles on his life.

  1. What are the lyrics to Kanye West's 'No Child Left Behind'?

    Lyrics from Snippets

    [Refrain: Vory]
    No child left behind
    No child left behind
    No child left behind
    No child left behind
    No child left behind

    [Verse: Vory]
    Back again, I used my back against the wall
    Never called on y'all, never count on y'all
    Always count on God
    Back again, I used my back against the wall
    Never called on y'all, never count on y'all
    Always count on God

    [Chorus: Kanye West]
    He's done miracles on me
    He's done miracles on me
    He's done miracles on me
    He's done miracles on me
    He's donе miracles on me
    He's donе miracles on me

    [Refrain: Vory]
    No child left behind
    No child left behind

