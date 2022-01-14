Chris Brown 'Iffy' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics from Chris Brown's latest single 'Iffy' from his tenth studio album, Breezy

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Brown debuted the lead single 'Iffy' from his upcoming tenth studio album, Breezy, at the start of the year.

In the song, Brown flaunts about having money throughout the track while discussing cars, jewellery, and other lavish items. He also makes numerous references to his elementary school hobby basketball, as well as some of its most famous players.

The music video for the track, which is directed by award-winning South Korean director Joseph Kahn releases today.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of the hit new track 'Iffy'.

"Can't trust these hoes 'cause they iffy (Ooh, ayy)"

According to genius.com, this could be a reference to Breezy’s 2014 hit single 'Loyal', where he says:

"And I done did everything but trust these hoes (Let me see)".

"Twenty-four on the jersey, just for Mamba and shit"

This is a homage to the late Kobe Bryant, who wore the number 24 jersey and was known as "Mamba."

"I'm a bad boy like a Detroit Piston"

This is thought to be a reference to the "Bad Boy" period of the Detroit Pistons, which featured Bill Laimbeer, Isiah Thomas, Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, John Salley, and Joe Dumars on the roster.

Each player contributed his or her own machismo to the team, which was used to adopt a violent, defense-oriented style of play, earning the team the moniker "too physical."

Chris Brown performs onstage during his "IndiGOAT" tour in concert in Houston, Texas. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Chris Brown's Iffy?

[Chorus]

Ayy

Pinky ring worth 'bout two-fifty (Ooh, ayy)

Two-tone my Lambo', that's drippy (Ooh, ayy)

Bottle after bottle, now she tipsy (Ooh)

Can't trust these hoes 'cause they iffy (Ooh, ayy)

I know that your best friend gon' slide now (Ooh, ayy)

Party at my house, that's a vibe now (Ooh, ayy)

Ballin' on these hoes like LeBron now (Ooh)

She spinnin' off the top, that's a freestyle

[Verse 1]

Ayy, I'm 'bout to run it up

I'm 'bout to pull up in that motherfuckin' Bentley truck (Ayy)

Got some bad bitches and they 'bout to fuck it up (Ayy)

And we takin' shit over just to sum it up, sum it up

Yeah, I need my commas, lil' bitch

I ain't playin', man, I put that on my mama and shit

Twenty-four on the jersey, just for Mamba and shit

Vince Carter on the beat, I put my arm through the rim

[Pre-Chorus]

It's your birthday, put your hands in the air if it's your birthday

And you know we don't give a fuck 'cause that's your birthday

You should be throwin' that back in the first place

It's Breezy, I know you heard of me

[Chorus]

Ooh, yeah

Pinky ring worth 'bout two-fifty (Ooh, ayy)

Two-tone my Lambo', that's drippy (Ooh, ayy)

Bottle after bottle, now she tipsy (Ooh)

Can't trust these hoes 'cause they iffy (Ooh, ayy)

I know that your best friend gon' slide now (Ooh, ayy)

Party at my house, that's a vibe now (Ooh, ayy)

Ballin' on these hoes like LeBron now (Ooh)

She spinnin' off the top, that's a freestyle

[Verse 2]

I'm about to turn it up, a hundred degrees

Got my baby goin' up, flight overseas

I don't know where your girl at, she missin'

I'm a bad boy like a Detroit Piston

Nigga, I might smash on yo' bitch, Mitch Richmond

Cookin' up that hot shit, yeah, we in the kitchen

You been workin' out, girl, lookin' real temptin'

The way you make it clap, tonight I might care for you

[Pre-Chorus]

It's your birthday (Birthday), put your hands in the air if it's your birthday (Birthday)

And you know we don't give a fuck 'cause that's your birthday (Birthday)

You should be throwin' that back in the first place (First place)

It's Breezy, I know you heard of me

[Chorus]

Ooh, yeah (Ooh, ayy)

Pinky ring worth 'bout two-fifty (Ooh, ayy)

Two-tone my Lambo', that's drippy (Ooh, ayy)

Bottle after bottle, now she tipsy (Ooh)

Can't trust these hoes 'cause they iffy (Ooh, ayy)

I know that your best friend gon' slide now (Ooh, ayy)

Party at my house, that's a vibe now (Ooh, ayy)

Ballin' on these hoes like LeBron now (Ooh)

She spinnin' off the top, that's a freestyle

[Bridge]

Yeah, let's play, your body makes me feel a way

Just make it shake, I want you to put it all in my face

Make it nasty

Bad bitch (Bad), walked in (Walked), her friends locked in (Yeah)

Top ten (Woah), toxic I am, yes,ma'am (Yeah-yeah)

And if they hatin' on you, I might have to kick them out 'cause

[Pre-Chorus]

It's your birthday (It's your birthday), put your hands in the air if it's your birthday (Birthday)

And you know we don't give a fuck 'cause that's your birthday (Birthday, yeah)

You should be throwin' that back in the first place (First place)

It's Breezy, I know you heard of me

[Chorus]

Ooh, yeah

Pinky ring worth 'bout two-fifty (Two-fifty, oh, ayy)

Two-tone my Lambo', that's drippy (Yeah-yeah, I did that, ooh, ayy)

Bottle after bottle, now she tipsy (Tipsy, yeah)

Can't trust these hoes 'cause they iffy (Ooh, ayy)

I know that your best friend gon' slide now (I know, ooh, ayy)

Party at my house, that's a vibe now (Vibe, ooh, ayy)

Ballin' on these hoes like LeBron now (Ooh)

She spinnin' off the top, that's a freestyle (Freestyle)