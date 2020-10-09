QUIZ: How well do you know Chris Brown?

QUIZ: How well do you know Chris Brown? Picture: Getty

Think you're Breezy's number one fan?

Since being discovered at the age of 13, Chris Brown has gone on to become one of the most successful R&B singer's in modern history.

He's released countless studio albums, mixtapes and projects, and has appeared on over 200 - yes 200! - songs as a guest feature, having collaborated with the likes of Usher, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga and more.

So, how well do you know Breezy? Think you're his biggest fan? We'll see...