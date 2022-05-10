Young Thug and Gunna's RICO charges and indictment explained

Those charged under the RICO Act can face a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

RICO involves 35 crimes including murder, kidnapping, slavery, human smuggling and money-related crimes such as embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.

The RICO act was passed in 1970 and was created to prosecute Mafia families and other crime organisations.

RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The act has has been used to target organised crime in the US.

How are Young Thug and Gunna involved?

Gunna (real name Sergio Kitchens) and Young Thug ( real name Jeffery Williams) are being charged through the RICO act.

Young Thug

On Monday (May 9th) WSBTV reported Seiden reported in a Twitter post, that the rappers and 26 other members of Thug’s collective and record label YSL (Young Stoner Life or Young Slime/Slatt Life) have been indicted on RICO charges.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug rose to fame in 2014 with the singles 'Stoner' and 'Danny Glover'. Picture: Getty

Young Thug was taken into custody on Monday (May 9th) and booked into Fulton County Jail. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

Seiden wrote: “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery (and) participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Seiden reports Young Thug faces charges of “participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate” under the RICO Act..

Thug’s conspiracy charge reportedly stems from alleged crime that happened on January 24th, 2013.

The gang-activity charge stems from an alleged crime on May 24th, 2013.

In the Twitter thread, Seiden said prosecutors claimed: “YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL (Atlanta). YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.”

Young Thug’s legal team denied all charges against him.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Thug’s attorney Brian Steel told WSB-TV.

The 'Hot' rapper is expected to make his first public appearance on Tuesday, May 10th at 11.30am local time.

Georgia rapper Gunna got signed to Thug’s record label YSL Records and released his debut album Drip or Drown 2 in 2019. Picture: Getty

Gunna

Gunna faces one count of conspiring to violate the same RICO act.

Gunna was not booked into jail when Young Thug's was announced and has yet to comment on the situation.