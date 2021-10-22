Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

The YSL rapper has shoot his shot at the singer, and they have been spotted out together – but are they dating?

Gunna and Chloe Bailey have been rumoured to be dating after the pair have been spotted out together.

The "Drip Too Hard" rapper made it clear he is into the "Have Mercy" singer by publicly shooting his shot – but are they really an item?

Here's what we know about their pairs relationship so far...