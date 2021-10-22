Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

22 October 2021, 14:02 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 14:04

The YSL rapper has shoot his shot at the singer, and they have been spotted out together – but are they dating?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gunna and Chloe Bailey have been rumoured to be dating after the pair have been spotted out together.

Chloe Bailey dating history: ex boyfriend's and alleged romances

The "Drip Too Hard" rapper made it clear he is into the "Have Mercy" singer by publicly shooting his shot – but are they really an item?

Here's what we know about their pairs relationship so far...

  1. Monday 28th September 2021 - Gunna publicly shoots his shot at Chloe

    Gunna first made it known that he was into Chloe when he publicly shoot his shot following her iconic VMAs performance.

    It was evident the singer was the hot topic, as she was trending on social media, along with hip-hop blogs reposting her performance.

    Gunna is best known for his tracks "Drip Too Hard" and "Lemonade".
    Gunna is best known for his tracks "Drip Too Hard" and "Lemonade". Picture: Getty

    The star rocked the stage as she stunned in a hot pink corset bodysuit, paired with heeled boots.

    Many fans were shaken over Chloe's performance, praising her twerking, high energy and overall sexual appeal.

    Gunna is another person who noticed Chloe's racy performance, making it be known that he liked what he saw.

    After Chloe shared a post saying that she did not remember licking the mic on stage, Gunna took to Instagram too voice his thoughts on the latter.

    Gunna shoots his shot at Chloe Bailey on Instagram.
    Gunna shoots his shot at Chloe Bailey on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@gunna

    The 28-year-old reposted the photo where she had her tongue out, captioning it “it’s the (tongue emoji) for me.”

    Chloe did not respond to Gunna's comment publicly.

  2. Thursday 21st October, 2021

    Gunna was spotted with the singer-songwriter during the Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta on Thursday night.

    The two were pictured sitting side-by-side at the court-side with a small table in-between them.

    Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks home opener game in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks home opener game in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

    Fans were quick to the to social media to speculate that the pair were on a date.

    One fan wrote: "Chloe Bailey and Gunna look so cute together" while another added: "new power couple".

    However, not all fans were supportive of the two being romantically linked.

    See more reactions below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained

Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained

Drake

Cardi B and Penn Badgley: Netflix's 'You' star and rappers' relationship timeline

Cardi B and Penn Badgley: Rapper and Netflix's 'You' star relationship timeline

Cardi B

Kylie has shared adorable moments from her pregnancy

11 photos of Kylie Jenner's baby bump

Kylie Jenner

Soulja Boy reacts to Kim Kardashian's rap song during SNL debut

Soulja Boy reacts to Kim Kardashian's rap song during SNL debut

Trending

Drake 21 Savage

22 facts you need to know about 'Rockstar' rapper 21 Savage

Drill rapper M24 'sentenced to 6 months in prison for possessing a knife'

Drill rapper M24 reportedly jailed for six months over knife possession
Yaya Mayweather 'faces up to 20 years in prison' over alleged stabbing

Yaya Mayweather 'faces up to 20 years in prison' over alleged stabbing
When is 'The Harder They Fall' being released?

When is 'The Harder They Fall' being released on Netflix and in cinemas?
Kylie Jenner gives fans a sneak peak of new baby nursery for her second child

Kylie Jenner gives fans a sneak peak of new baby nursery for her second child

Kylie Jenner