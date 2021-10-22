Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline
22 October 2021, 14:02 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 14:04
The YSL rapper has shoot his shot at the singer, and they have been spotted out together – but are they dating?
Gunna and Chloe Bailey have been rumoured to be dating after the pair have been spotted out together.
The "Drip Too Hard" rapper made it clear he is into the "Have Mercy" singer by publicly shooting his shot – but are they really an item?
Here's what we know about their pairs relationship so far...
Monday 28th September 2021 - Gunna publicly shoots his shot at Chloe
Gunna first made it known that he was into Chloe when he publicly shoot his shot following her iconic VMAs performance.
It was evident the singer was the hot topic, as she was trending on social media, along with hip-hop blogs reposting her performance.
The star rocked the stage as she stunned in a hot pink corset bodysuit, paired with heeled boots.
Many fans were shaken over Chloe's performance, praising her twerking, high energy and overall sexual appeal.
Gunna is another person who noticed Chloe's racy performance, making it be known that he liked what he saw.
After Chloe shared a post saying that she did not remember licking the mic on stage, Gunna took to Instagram too voice his thoughts on the latter.
The 28-year-old reposted the photo where she had her tongue out, captioning it “it’s the (tongue emoji) for me.”
Chloe did not respond to Gunna's comment publicly.
Thursday 21st October, 2021
Gunna was spotted with the singer-songwriter during the Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta on Thursday night.
The two were pictured sitting side-by-side at the court-side with a small table in-between them.
Fans were quick to the to social media to speculate that the pair were on a date.
One fan wrote: "Chloe Bailey and Gunna look so cute together" while another added: "new power couple".
However, not all fans were supportive of the two being romantically linked.
See more reactions below.
Gunna is on the verge of cuffing up Chloe Bailey??? pic.twitter.com/sFjfgsOzHY— Suplex God Hook$ 🗂️ (Prod. 3 Amigos) (@MillyBeamen) October 22, 2021
Just saw Chloe Bailey at the Hawks game with Gunna pic.twitter.com/OgJso7lUp9— ㊷😶🌫️𝔻𝕖𝕧 𝔻. 𝔹𝕠𝕣𝕤𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕠 #𝔹𝕃𝕄❻ (@Rokusama_Dev) October 22, 2021