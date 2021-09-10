Chloe Bailey dating history: ex boyfriend's and alleged romances

Chloe Bailey has made waves in the music scene alongside her sister Halle, as well as with her solo endeavours.

But, here's everything you need to know about the 'Have Mercy' stars love life.

  1. Chloe Bailey is reportedly currently single

    Despite previous dating rumours, fans have reason to believe that Chloe Bailey is currently single.

    The singer took to Instagram live to address a question about her relationship status.

    Fans believe Chloe Bailey is currently single
    Fans believe Chloe Bailey is currently single. Picture: Getty

    She was direct with her response, saying: "Honestly I don't. . .I can't talk to multiple people at one time like that. I just. . .I don't have it in me. I can't do it. I cannot."

    She continued: "I don't know if it's the Cancer in me, but right now it's my music. Music is my man. I come home to him every single night and I love it. He's faithful to me."

    "He loves me. He makes me promises he can keep. We are making our dreams come true together. So I'm in love. . . I'm in love right now with music." the singer concluded.

  2. Memphis Depay

    Rumours previously spread that the singer was dating footballer and Memphis Depay, who was once engaged to Lori Harvey.

    The footballer once posted a picture on his instagram with the 23 year old - setting fans off with speculation.

    Rumours were then ignited when Chloe wished Depay a happy birthday, posting a picture of the pair to her Instagram story

    In the picture the pair are sat on a private jet, writing "happy birthday" before tagging the star.

  3. Diggy Simmons

    Chloe Bailey reportedly dated her Grown-ish co-star Diggy Simmons.

    The two have worked together since the show begun in 2018.

    Bailey and Simmons worked together on Grown-ish
    Bailey and Simmons worked together on Grown-ish. Picture: Getty

    The dating rumours then bugun, after they were spotted together in a diner.

    Despite the buzz surrounding the pair, neither of the two ever addressed the speculation.

