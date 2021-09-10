Chloe Bailey dating history: ex boyfriend's and alleged romances

Chloe Bailey is reportedly currently single

Despite previous dating rumours, fans have reason to believe that Chloe Bailey is currently single.

The singer took to Instagram live to address a question about her relationship status.

Fans believe Chloe Bailey is currently single. Picture: Getty

She was direct with her response, saying: "Honestly I don't. . .I can't talk to multiple people at one time like that. I just. . .I don't have it in me. I can't do it. I cannot."

She continued: "I don't know if it's the Cancer in me, but right now it's my music. Music is my man. I come home to him every single night and I love it. He's faithful to me."

"He loves me. He makes me promises he can keep. We are making our dreams come true together. So I'm in love. . . I'm in love right now with music." the singer concluded.