Young Thug new album 'Punk': Release date, tracklist, features & more
29 July 2021, 12:16
The rapper has revealed the release date for his upcoming album 'Punk'. Here's what we know about the project so far...
Young Thug shared details about his upcoming album 'Punk during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance, where he revealed some new music.
Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna Ft Drake 'Solid' lyrics meaning explained
The 'Hot' rapper has fans highly anticipating the release as performed songs from his upcoming album, Punk, backed by a live band including Travis Barker.
Punk is Thug’s second studio album release and follows his 2019 albuum So Much Fun.
Here's what we know about Young Thug's upcoming album.
-
When is Young Thug's new album coming out?
Young Thug's highly anticipated new album is set to drop this fall.
According to the video’s description – as well as the back of Young Thug’s shirt – ‘Punk’ is due to be released on October 15th 2021.
“Thug is using his Tiny Desk debut to usher in his next era, one that’s meant to represent ‘authenticity, consciousness and overall purity’,” Tiny Desk producer Sidney Madden wrote.
“The Grammy winner’s rhymes slither along smoothly no matter how rough the music, taking fans on a journey of energy and emotion.” Gadded added.
-
Who will feature on Young Thug's new album?
As of yet, there has been no official announcement as to who will be featuring on Young Thug's new album.
However, fans have speculated on who the rapper will collaborate with for his new project.
Fans have suspected the rapper may collaborate with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker due to the 'Punk' genre he's exploring on the album.
One fan wrote: "Okay but with @youngthug doing punk I NEED a @Rico_nastyy collab!!".
Another fan on Twitter wrote: "If I don’t get a @youngthug x @machinegunkellycollab on PUNK".
A Twitter user also suggested that the rapper should reach out to Daft Punk for the new album, writing: "I hope young thug calls up daft punk for a collab on his punk album."
-
What songs will be on the album?
Young Thug has premiered a few new songs from this upcoming album 'Punk'.
During his performance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, the 'Best Friend' rapper previewed his track “Tick Tock” – which set the tone of the vibe of the album.
In his Tiny Desk performance, Thug performed even more songs, such as: “Die Slow,” “Droppin Jewels,” and the very punk-inspired “Hate the Game.”