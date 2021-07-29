Young Thug new album 'Punk': Release date, tracklist, features & more

The rapper has revealed the release date for his upcoming album 'Punk'. Here's what we know about the project so far...

Young Thug shared details about his upcoming album 'Punk during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance, where he revealed some new music.

The 'Hot' rapper has fans highly anticipating the release as performed songs from his upcoming album, Punk, backed by a live band including Travis Barker.

Punk is Thug’s second studio album release and follows his 2019 albuum So Much Fun.

Here's what we know about Young Thug's upcoming album.