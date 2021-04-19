Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna Ft Drake 'Solid' lyrics meaning explained

Here is a lyric meaning breakdown to Young Thug, Gunna and Drake's new track "Solid".

Young Thug's Slime Language 2 highly album has finally been released. The 23-track album compilation dropped on Friday (Apr 16).

The project features a number of collaborations with hot US and UK artist. Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Coi Leray, Skepta, and others appear on the album.

However, a fan favourite from the album is “Solid”, which Young Stoner Life (YSL Records), Young Thug Gunna and Drake are on.

Drake joins the track to rap about his interactions with a woman in his life. Thug appears on the track closer to the end.

But what do the Drake lyrics mean? Here's a lyric breakdown.

Young Thug releases 'Slime Language 2' with his Young Stoner Life record label. Picture: YSL Records

Find me somewhere out in London, you know that's the hideaway/ I need some h**d and some moral support from you right away

Drake talks about going out with a woman in London, a city the rapper has been known to party in.

In 2018, when the rapper released his album Scorpion, he gives the popular city a shout out on his track “Nonstop”. He raps "B**ch, I move through London with the Eurostep (Two)"

Stories you told me 'bout him, I can see that it's night and day/He told me the truth/Walkin' from here to my bedroom, it feel like it's miles away/ There's too many rooms

Drake suggests the lady he is romantically tied to is lying to him, when he has found out the truth from a guy she has dealt with.

With “night and day”, Drake highlights the contrast in the switch up between the lies he was told and what he found out from the guy she told him about.

She want a demon, yeah/She want a ring or some sort of arrangement, yeah/Something's that's dangerous/I wanna change it, I wanna claim it, yeah/I want it painted, yeah

Drake is referring to a woman only wanting him for his money and materialistic items. In the rap, Drake lists a wedding ring and a Dodge Demon.

A Dodge Demon starts at $84,995 MSRP.

Ni***s are changing they images, yeah/Ni***s act hard but they innocent/Hop in a tank and move militant, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Drake raps about people who put on a tough exterior, but really are innocent in real life.

The rapper is mentioning his G650 Maybach Landaulet which is the only one of its kind in Canada, which is shaped like a tank.