Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna Ft Drake 'Solid' lyrics meaning explained
19 April 2021, 17:49 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 17:51
Here is a lyric meaning breakdown to Young Thug, Gunna and Drake's new track "Solid".
Young Thug's Slime Language 2 highly album has finally been released. The 23-track album compilation dropped on Friday (Apr 16).
The project features a number of collaborations with hot US and UK artist. Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Coi Leray, Skepta, and others appear on the album.
However, a fan favourite from the album is “Solid”, which Young Stoner Life (YSL Records), Young Thug Gunna and Drake are on.
Drake joins the track to rap about his interactions with a woman in his life. Thug appears on the track closer to the end.
But what do the Drake lyrics mean? Here's a lyric breakdown.
Find me somewhere out in London, you know that's the hideaway/ I need some h**d and some moral support from you right away
Drake talks about going out with a woman in London, a city the rapper has been known to party in.
In 2018, when the rapper released his album Scorpion, he gives the popular city a shout out on his track “Nonstop”. He raps "B**ch, I move through London with the Eurostep (Two)"
Stories you told me 'bout him, I can see that it's night and day/He told me the truth/Walkin' from here to my bedroom, it feel like it's miles away/ There's too many rooms
Drake suggests the lady he is romantically tied to is lying to him, when he has found out the truth from a guy she has dealt with.
With “night and day”, Drake highlights the contrast in the switch up between the lies he was told and what he found out from the guy she told him about.
She want a demon, yeah/She want a ring or some sort of arrangement, yeah/Something's that's dangerous/I wanna change it, I wanna claim it, yeah/I want it painted, yeah
Drake is referring to a woman only wanting him for his money and materialistic items. In the rap, Drake lists a wedding ring and a Dodge Demon.
A Dodge Demon starts at $84,995 MSRP.
Ni***s are changing they images, yeah/Ni***s act hard but they innocent/Hop in a tank and move militant, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Drake raps about people who put on a tough exterior, but really are innocent in real life.
The rapper is mentioning his G650 Maybach Landaulet which is the only one of its kind in Canada, which is shaped like a tank.
What are the full lyrics to Young Thug, Gunna ft Drake "Solid"?
[Intro: Drake]
Ayy, slip, slide, tryna provide for me, for me, for me
[Chorus: Drake]
Find me somewhere out in London, you know that's the hideaway
I need some head and some moral support from you right away
Since I been makin' donations to you like United Way
You know how I do
Stories you told me 'bout him, I can see that it's night and day
He told me the truth
Walkin' from here to my bedroom, it feel like it's miles away
There's too many rooms
[Post-Chorus: Gunna]
And I'm still hard body, I don't fear nobody
Phantom whips I'm ridin', all my friendships solid
I get big deposits, all my whips exotic
[Verse 1: Drake]
Revin' the engine, woah
City dependin', I gotta finish it
I want opinions, why?
She want a demon, yeah
She want a ring or some sort of arrangement, yeah
Something's that's dangerous
I wanna change it, I wanna claim it, yeah
I want it painted, yeah
She quick to say, "No" 'cause she know she a diamond, yeah
She gettin' quiet, yeah
She on a diet, she want a massage, yeah
I'm tryna get intimate, ayy
Bank account never diminishin', yeah
Ni***s are changing they images, yeah
Ni***s act hard but they innocent
Hop in a tank and move militant, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Chorus: Drake]
Find me somewhere out in London, you know that's the hideaway
I need some head and some moral support from you right away
Since I been makin' donations to you like United Way
You know how I do
Stories you told me 'bout him, I can see that it's night and day
He told me the truth
Walkin' from here to my bedroom, it feel like it's miles away
There's too many rooms
[Post-Chorus: Gunna]
And I'm still hard body, I don't fear nobody
Phantom whips I'm ridin', all my friendships solid
I get big deposits, all my whips exotic
[Verse 2: Gunna]
Trunk on the engine
I'm on a mission, the Bronco two-fifty
I'm out your division
I got 'em excited, know it's been a lil' minute
I left her delighted
Man, I love all of her Chrome Hearts, these suckers despised it
The touch is the Midas
She said, "F**k me and cum," I just do it like Loverboy Nike
Ordered the jet just for you and your friends
Chauffeur you 'round in that big body Benz
Got a lil' b**ch that came up from nothin'
We shoppin' in London and doin' it big
Been in private, but we out in public
I know we the topic for you and your kids
Life's Monopoly, goin' broke not an option
If they could've stopped it, they would've been did
They would've been dead
She could be the wig, don't play with my head
Don't you test my emotions
Don't be textin' my phone every day, I'ma leave it on read
I'm diggin' and strokin'
My new b**ch p**sywet like a ocean, I need a new spread
The solid one, chosen
Young Gun' Wunna stay focused, I can't let 'em put me on edge
[Verse 3: Young Thug]
No, they can't put me on edge
I just bust down my wrist, and it's rose gold, and it's ahead
I just put pointers on fifties
I just counted ten million, all cash, and got head from the Feds (Woo)
Yeah, I just told 'em if he play
Then we stoppin' the growth of they dreads (Stoppin' it)
I just had a talk with the peppermint Porsche
Damn, I'm never gon' drive 'em this year (Skrr, skrr, skrr, skrr)
Feel the panoramic doors (Doors)
We got fours and deuces, toast (Uh oh, yeah)
I'm the big dog of my coast (Woah)
Micro minis with the scopes (Uh, uh)
Ain't tellin' this b**ch my goals (My goals)
Had to live in that, the Metro (Metro)
I'ma peep, but a player not poor (Yeah)
I been thinkin' 'bout selling my soul (Woo)
Take me out the country and drop me in apartments
She won't see me cry
I just put macaroni cheese in my pocket
And it came with the sides
I just put twenty mil' inside a escrow
I don't give a f**k 'bout your life
You had a buzz, but that s**t was too little
I promise you never was hot