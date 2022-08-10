Drake roasts his dad for getting a very questionable tattoo of his face

Drake's dad Dennis Graham got a tattoo of his son back in 2017 and Drizzy is seemingly still questioning as to why he got the ink.

Drake has spoken up and has questioned his father's tattoo of the rapper on his arm.

The tattoo is meant to resemble Drizzy in his 'Nothing Was the Same' era, however is questionable in its alikeness.

Despite the tattoo being five years old, Drake has called out his father on his thought process behind the ink.

The ink on Drizzy's dad's shoulder. Picture: Instagram

"I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family", Drake captioned his Instagram post that was of his father's upper arm tattoo.

Dennis Graham reportedly got the tattoo to match his son after Drake got a tattoo of his father's mugshot back in 2014.

He has responded to his son's roast of the tattoo, stating that he has tried to get the ink retouched but has not been successful.

Drake and his father pictured in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

"Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me," he wrote alongside a plethora of emojis to express his laughter.

Graham added "I love you...and miss you" to his comment.

Drake and his father have had a tumultuous relationship and Drizzy has said that he was absent in his childhood.

The tattoo that Drake has of his father. Picture: Instagram

In 2014, Drake rapped on 0 To 100: "Since my dad used to tell me, he was comin’ to the house to get me / He ain’t show up, valuable lesson, man, I had to grow up", suggesting that his dad wasn't there when he needed him.

It seems that the two have repaired their relationship considering their respective tattoos and friendly remarks to each other on social media.

Drake is now a dad himself, and shares 4-year-old Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, an artist and painter.