Drake breaks silence after 14-minute private jet flight sparks criticism

Drake has spoken out after he was criticised for taking a short flight on his private jet.

Drake has been called out for allegedly having taken an extremely quick flight in his private jet earlier this month.

A Twitter account named 'Celebrity Jets' tracked the journey of 38 miles between Toronto, Drake's hometown, and Hamilton, Canada.

They posted a screen capture of the journey to Twitter, and revealed that it used four tonnes of CO2 emissions and 1500 litres of fuel.

Drake has recently been on a Europe jetaway with pals. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to slam the rapper, and noted that the amount of emissions generated from the flight equalled that of the average person would make in a year.

The journey would have taken around an hour to drive the distance, with people calling the rapper a 'criminal'.

Drake's Jet 38 mile (33 NM) flight from YYZ to YHM

~ 402 gallons (1,522 liters).

~ 2,694 lbs (1,222 kg) of jet fuel used.

~ $2,729 cost of fuel.

~ 4 tons of CO2 emissions. — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 22, 2022

Drizzy shut down the allegations, and maintained that it was not an actual trip.

The 35-year-old said: "This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics.

The rapper also revealed that he was not on the plane, saying "nobody takes that flight."

Drake's response to the criticism of his flying antics. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Kylie Jenner was slammed for taking a 30-minute journey in her £57 million private jet.

She also posted an image of herself and boyfriend Travis Scott with their private jets captioned "wanna take mine or yours?"

People were explaining the small changes they make to combat climate change including using paper straws felt useless when compared to Jenner, Scott and Drizzy's antics.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA