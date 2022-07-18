Kylie Jenner slammed for 'tone-deaf' boasting about matching private jets with Travis Scott

18 July 2022, 12:26

Internet users have criticised Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for bragging about their excessive wealth as well as environmental impacts their jetting causes.

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have been slammed by the internet for posting an Instagram picture of themselves standing in between two private jets with the caption "wanna take mine or yours?"

In the image, The Kardashians star and the 'goosebumps' rapper are embracing each other filtered in black and white that also features a Rolls Royce.

Kylie Jenner calls out delivery driver after he claimed he heard 'a baby scream' whilst dropping off groceries

The picture that caused controversy
The picture which caused controversy. Picture: Instagram

Their daughter Stormi, 4, is also seen hugging both her parents.

Followers of the two were quick to react to the post, with many commenting and slamming the couple for bragging about their riches and also disregarding the environmental impacts that flying incurs.

Kylie's plane was bought by her in 2020 for a rumoured $72.8 million. The jet has 10 leather seats embroidered with her initials.

Travis Scott posts and deletes NSFW photo of Kylie Jenner amid reconciliation rumours

The $72 million dollar jet as seen in a YouTube video
The $72 million dollar jet as seen in a YouTube video. Picture: YouTube

The post has been liked over eight million times however has had lots of negative comments from her followers like "we get it, you're rich."

People were explaining the small changes they make to combat climate change including using paper straws felt useless when compared to Jenner and Scott's antics.

The complete history of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship

Others have said "girl what am i recycling for", whereas some followers asked Kylie to "read the room" as the couple travel.

Kylie and Travis haven't been called out completely and some followers have been commenting "couple goals" and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner commented "decisions, decisions."

This comes mere days after Kylie showed off a £20,000 Louis Vuitton bike in a TikTok.

