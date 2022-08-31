Drake allegedly 'messaging' 90 Day Fiancé star after her split from husband

Drake has been reportedly been pursuing 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett after she split from her husband of six years.

The 35-year-old rapper has been 'DMing' the reality star, an associate close to Drake told Media Take Out.

Chantel and her ex-husband divorced this May, and have mutual restraining orders against each other.

Drake is currently single and keeps his dating life private. . Picture: Instagram

The insider told the source that "Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded."

They added: "They've been DMing each other back and forth, and are planning to meet up soon."

Drake and Chantel's relationship is reported to be in the 'early stages', with the source revealing that [women] "might not at first expect any romance with Champagne Papi but, before long, it always ends up that way".

Chantel and Pedro were married for six years. Picture: Instagram

Chantel and her ex-husband Pedro Jimeno found fame on the reality show 90 Day Fiancé, but divorced earlier this year after six years of marriage.

According to TMZ, he also filed an emergency motion requesting the judge to make Chantel return over $250,000 back from her personal to their joint account.

A trial has been set for a further date to resolve the issue and the couple have also deleted all traces of each other from their social media.

Drake is currently publicly single, and was last rumoured to be dating model Johanna Leia over a year ago.

Drizzy shares a son, Adonis, with baby mama Sophie Brussaux.

Neither Drake or Chantel is yet to comment on the relationship rumour but only time will tell.

