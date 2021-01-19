What operation did Drake have amid creating ‘Certified Lover Boy’?

What operation did Drake have? Did the rapper injure his knee? Picture: Getty/Instagram

Drake is gearing up to release his new album 'Certified Lover Boy' – but fans still are wondering what happened to his knee...

Drake is set to be dropping his new album Certified Lover Boy this month. Shortly after the album announcement, the rapper released a CLB Nike merchandise line, which sold out in no time.

It is safe to say Drizzy has been working hard and delivering his fans with a clothing line and new music.

However, fans became worried when the star revealed that he had been injured via his Instagram story.

But what actually happened? Did Drake break his knee? Did the rapper have surgery? Find out more below.