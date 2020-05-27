Kylie Jenner responds to Drake calling her a 'side-piece' in leaked song

Kylie Jenner has reportedly responded to Drake's 'side-piece' lyric about her. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old reality star was romantically linked to the 'Toosie Slide' rapper last year.

Kylie Jenner has reportedly broken her silence after Drake called her a 'side-piece' one of his unreleased songs.

Last week, the infamous track - a collaboration with Future - was leaked during an Instagram Live where the 'Toosie Slide' rapper, 33, can be heard mentioning Kylie, 22, her older sister Kendall, 24, and Gigi Hadid, 25.

"Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they en vogue / Yeah, I got 20 fu**in’ Gigis," he spits, adding, "Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherfu**in’ Kylies."

Kylie Jenner was reportedly unbothered by Drake's controversial lyric, and actually appreciated how quickly he responded to the situation. Picture: Instagram

After the song accidentally aired to the world, Drake took to Instagram to apologise for the disrespectful lyrics and claimed that the song was recorded three years prior, but was quickly scrapped.

"A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," he wrote, "It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue"

Drizzy added, "Last thing I'd want to do is wake up and have any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day."

Drake quickly apologised after the song was accidentally played during an Instagram Live. Picture: Getty

However, despite not publicly speaking out about the mishap, Kylie "wasn't surprised" by the song lyrics and actually saw the funny side.

"She has no hard feelings about it. She knew it was old," an insider told E! News. "Her and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed it off."

Furthermore, the source said that Jenner "appreciated" the fact that Drake addressed the situation so quickly.

The insider added that Drizzy and Kylie, who split with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in October 2019, "still keep in touch regularly and all is good" between them.

Two months after her split with Scott, Kylie was rumoured to be "casually dating" Drake as the pair were said to share "mutual feelings" towards each other.

However, it was later reported that the pair were just "good friends" hanging out in similar social settings, and their friendship was "strictly platonic".