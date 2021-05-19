Why did Mulatto change her stage name? What is the rapper's new name?

Why did Mulatto change her stage name? What is the rapper's new name? Picture: Getty

The rapstress announced her new stage name to her fans after years of battling with the meaning of the name.

Mulatto finally revealed her new stage name to her fans after aiming to change her name over the years.

Fans were shocked after the rapper’s Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram and Twitter handle featured her new name.

The 22-year-old singer revealed her new name with a teaser for her upcoming single. But why did Mulatto to 'Latto'?