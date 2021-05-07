Drake fans think Naomi Sharon addressed alleged affair in new song lyrics

The Canadian rappers fans are convinced Naomi Sharon is addressing the affair in her track "Wishing You All The Best".

Drake has been accused of breaking up singer Naomi Sharon's 8-year relationship to her now ex-fiancé Jamie Sun.

Now, fans of the rapper have suggested that she has seemingly addressed the situation in a recent song uploaded to her Instagram.

Naomi Sharon allegedly "got close" to Drake when they were working on his new album Certified Lover Boy. Picture: Instagram/@naomisharon

In a recent video, where the Dutch and Caribbean singer gave her Instagram another glimpse of her beautiful vocals, singing a track titled "Wishing You All The Best, sampling Johnny Hammond Smith.

Sharon sings the lyrics "wishing you all the best, after I have confessed. I'm still missing you, but there is no way back. Probably for the best, cos you deserve to rest. Wishing you all the, all the best".

The lyrics continue: "Go for what your heart seeks, find peace in the company/May she give you what you need, I'll let go of what we did/Break free of what you miss, you have so much more to give/Go on and take your place, You deserve the happiness."

Fans have linked the lyrics to Sharon's current situation, where her ex-fiance claimed a "world star" broke up their relationship.

One fan wrote "She slept with drake and now she’s wishing her ex all the best 🤔 wtf 😭", while another added "she singing about ruining this mans life so nicely damnn 😍".

Jamie Sun says a "world star" diminished his trust towards his girlfriend Naomi Sharon. Picture: Instagram/@Jamiessun

In a lengthy post, Jamie Sun wrote "“Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship eight years long with an engagement and wedding planned. A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die.”

He continued, “Then this major opportunity comes, and a world star calls your fiancé to sign a record deal. Flies you both over, and than [sic] out of nowhere, all the trust is vanished with knives in your back and your heart.”

The R&B singer went on to confirm in a second post that he and Sharon were no longer together following their “broken trust.”

“I am no longer with the person people think I am together with,” his lengthy caption began. I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with. I am no longer with the engagement I thought I was together with."

Jamie Sun opens up about his split with Naomi Sharon in a lengthy Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/@jamiessun

The post continued: "I am no longer with broken trust I was brought together with. I am no longer with the pain I thought I was together with. I am now with the acceptance I want to be together with. I am now with the healing I want to be together with."

"I am now with the most beautiful and powerful light the stars brought me together with. I am now with the conspiring of the greatest things the universe want me to be together with.” Jamie wrote.

According to a viral post on Reddit—the songstress had an affair with Drake after she was invited to work on his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.

