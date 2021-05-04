Drake accused of having an affair with engaged singer Naomi Sharon

The rapper has been accused of breaking up Naomi Sharon's 8-year relationship with her fiancé Jamie Sun.

Drake has been accused of having an affair with singer Naomi Sharon. Rumours of the alleged affair were sparked when Sharon's ex-fiancé took to Instagram to announce their break-up.

The "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper has been linked to the 26-year-old musician and ending her eight-year-long relationship with her fiancé.

Naomi Sharon is a Dutch and Caribbean singer-songwriter. Picture: Instagram

According to Hot New Hip Hop, a popular post on Drake's subreddit claimed the rapper flew out Naomi and her partner to work on his upcoming album ‘Certified Lover Boy'.

Sharon’s fiancé took to his Instagram account to announce that he was no longer with her before making his social media account private.

The fiancé has now been identified as a fellow artist named Jamie Sun, according to the publication.

In Jamie's Instagram post, he wrote: "Imagine having the most beautiful, supportive, and faithful relationship 8 years long with an engagement and wedding planned."

"A beautiful woman on your side as ride or die. Than[sic] this major opportunity comes and a world star calls your fiancé[sic] to sign a record deal."

Naomi Sharon's ex-fiancé Jamie shares a statement on their break-up. Picture: Instagram

"Flies you both over and than[sic] out of nowhere all the trust is vanished with knifes in your back and in your heart.”

Fans of the couple linked Drake to being the "world star" Jamie referred to in his post, due to Naomi attending studio sessions with the rapper.

Jamie also shared another post which clarified that he broke up with Naomi. He began "I am no longer with the person people think I am together with. I am no longer with the 8 years I thought I was together with." See the rest of the post below.

Jamie opens up about the break-up with Naomi Sharon in a candid Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Who is Naomi Sharon?

Naomi Sharon is a Dutch and Caribbean singer-songwriter. She was born in Rotterdam on March 4, 1995. She is currently 26-years-old.

Sharon was once apart of The Theatre School, where she kick-started her career as an actress. She has previously performed in plays such as 'Dreamgirls' and 'The Lion King', according to ThisIsCurated.

She keeps her fans updated with random singing posts.

The star's debut single ‘The Moon’ was released in April 2019. She also has other singles like ‘Breeze’ and ‘1991’ on her roster.’ She often created Soul, Alternative R&B, and Smooth Jazz music.