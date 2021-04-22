Drake shows off his 'new body' sparking fan reactions on Twitter

Fans are speculating the rapper had plastic surgery on his abs, after he shared a shirtless video on Instagram.

Drake has been a trending topic of conversation after he shared a thirst trap of himself in the gym.

On Wednesday (Apr 21) the 34-year-old rapper showed off his buff physique, while posing shirtless with his friends in the gym.

Drake reposts video of him in the gym, flexing his muscles to the camera. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

The "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper was spotted sporting grey sweatpants, purple Nike trainers and not much else.

Drizzy's signature tattoos were on show, while he flexed his muscles and subtly smiled at the camera.

Drake shows off his physique in shirtless video. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

While many fans were totally blown away by Drake's impressive physique, others believe it was too good to be true.

Some fans took to social media, speculating that the 6 God had gotten plastic surgery on his abs.

One fan wrote ""He needs to let us know who that lipo doctor is cause they did a good job," said one commenter when the video was reposted by blog page @its_onsite.

Other fans took to Twitter, reacting to Drizzy's video. One Twitter user wrote "Drake and his lipo body still hasn’t dropped his album. WE ARE IN APRIL"

See other fan reactions below.

Drake showing off his lipo body but not dropping music. pic.twitter.com/OvgFtuDCpO — TMIZZLE. (@TMIC1997) April 16, 2021

Drake def got a Lipo — Mau 🇵🇦 🥼👔 (@y0ungheisenburg) April 21, 2021

Drake got that torso lipo’d. I ain’t trynna hear it. — A S H L Y N N ! (@_WetMoneyy_) April 21, 2021

Someone said that every time Drake has a sport injury surgery that it's really him going in for lipo and now I can't unknow that. — 🔑🔑 (@DWNinthecut) April 21, 2021

While there has been no confirmation whether Drake has had surgery or not, people are still speculating online.

The rapper only recently started getting back into the gym after his knee surgery last year.

In January, the rapper posted a similar post, flexing his muscles in the gym 10 weeks post-operation.

Many people pointed out that his six-pack abs were visible through his t-shirt.

In the photo's caption, Drake revealed that he's "grinding for recovery everyday," but didn't provide details about his workout.