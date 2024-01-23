Here’s where to buy Drake’s Anita Max Wynn hat
23 January 2024, 16:43
After becoming a meme, Drake has decided to release the Anita Max Wynn cap.
After becoming viral on TikTok for suggesting anime character Anita Max Wynn is his 'alter ego' on a livestream, Drake has started selling the caps.
Drake often shares his interests across social media, including anime, and has become a meme for the way he said the characters name, but it is clear who has had the final laugh.
So, where can I buy Drake's Anita Max Wynn hats and why is it viral? Here's all you need to know.
Where can you buy Drake's Anita Max Wynn Cap?
Drake has revealed his Anita Max Wynn hat collection can be bought from his merch store, Drakerelated.com
The baseball caps retail for $30 dollars, and are available in pink, black and blue.
He announced the merch on Instagram, where he used the viral moment to advertise the collection.
This is not the first time Drake has released merchandise from one of his viral moments.
He has previously dropped "Huge Fan Of Your Old Stuff" t-shirts after receiving criticism from his new music.
Meanwhile, Drizzy is about to embark on his second part of his 'It's All A Blur' tour across the US with special guest J.Cole.