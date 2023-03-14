Drake It's All A Blur 2023 Tour: dates, tickets & more

Drizzy is going back on tour this year!

Drake has announced that he will be touring later this year with 21 Savage!

The pair will embark on a 29-date "It's All A Blur" tour, following their 2022 joint album "Her Loss", this summer.

The upcoming tour marks Drake's return to touring since the 2018 'Aubrey & the Three Migos' run of dates, and has released four albums since then!

Here's all we know about Drake and 21 Savage's upcoming tour.

Drake and 21 Savage are going on tour. Picture: Getty