Drake It's All A Blur 2023 Tour: dates, tickets & more
14 March 2023, 12:38
Drizzy is going back on tour this year!
Drake has announced that he will be touring later this year with 21 Savage!
The pair will embark on a 29-date "It's All A Blur" tour, following their 2022 joint album "Her Loss", this summer.
The upcoming tour marks Drake's return to touring since the 2018 'Aubrey & the Three Migos' run of dates, and has released four albums since then!
Here's all we know about Drake and 21 Savage's upcoming tour.
-
When are Drake and 21 Savage going on tour?
Drake will be touring the summer of 2023 for 29 dates.
It starts on Friday, June 16 and ends on Tuesday September 5.
The date for Drake's hometown Toronto and additional dates are yet to be announced.
-
What are the dates for Drake's “It’s All a Blur” tour?
The dates for Drake and 21 Savage's tour currently stands as:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
-
How can I get tickets for the “It’s All a Blur” tour?
Tickets will be available for the tour via Cash App Card and Sprite presales beginning Wednesday, March 15.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale which starts Friday, March 17, at 12pm local time
-
How did Drake announce the “It’s All a Blur” tour?
Drizzy took to Instagram to announce the tour and accompanied the video with this caption.
"Dates now live on DrakeRelated.com click the link in bio for more information and details for your location."
The video teased Drake's new show, which recorded him on his private jet embarking on a range of concerts.
-
Is Drake taking the “It’s All a Blur” tour to the UK and Europe?
So far, Drake has not announced tour dates for the UK and Europe.
This page will be updated if he does.