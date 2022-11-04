Drake & 21 Savage 'Major Distribution' lyrics meaning revealed

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics from Drake and 21 Savage's newest track 'Major Distribution'.

Drake and 21 Savage have released their joint album 'Her Loss' today, a week later than scheduled after their producer tested positive for Covid.

Their new song 'Major Distribution' is the second track on the album, and is produced by SkipOnDaBeat, who has worked with artists such as Kodak Black, Trippie Redd and Latto.

Here's what a few lyrics from the song 'Major Distribution' really mean.

Hmm, hmm, in this mansion, I'm Macaulay Culkin / Paid in full, I'm Mekhi Phifer

Drake here is using the reference to Christmas film Home Alone to imply how small he feels in his mansion - which is clearly super-sized to make him feel like a child.

The second part of the lyric 'paid in full' references his immense wealth. Drake is now reportedly a billionaire thanks to his stakes in music, clothing and more.

This lyric also has another meaning - 'Paid in Full' is a 2002 crime drama film which starred Mekhi Phifer.

Say she miss the golds in my teeth / 4L s**t, know we steppin', y'all should get to funeral preparin'

21 Savage is known for his gold teeth, which he has now replaced for a $80,000 veneer replacement.

This lyric is implying that the girl in reference is unaware of the cost of Savage's teeth.

Major distribution, labels callin', Harry Styles numbers, it's a robbery

21 Savage here references ex One Direction member Harry Styles and his superstar status and his commercial success.

His third and latest album, Harry's House, debuted at number one and broke numerous records.

See all the lyrics for 'Major Distribution' below:

[Drake:]

No, no, no, no, no, no

No, no, no, no, no

Major distribution, man, my label on my d*ck, for real

F*ckin' with your friend and she ain't tell you, y'all ain't s*it, for real

I've been out here crushin' on success, now she my b*tch, for real

You say I'm persuasive, girl, but you can't spell that s*it, for real



Hmm, hmm, in this mansion, I'm Macaulay Culkin

Paid in full, I'm Mekhi Phifer

Know you're tired, we just did dinner for three hours

Lyin' to me all night

Buyin' Benz Benzes out of spite

Paid a hundred, ran up somethin' light

Simple price to keep 'em out my life

Booby Trap, we need a business office

Magic City need a business office

Twenty-nine, I keep a business office

I'm in love with Houston, Dallas, Austin

Tell your guys to hold off on the team

Changed, seem like they may need money for coffins

Cuban girl, a fan of ground coffee

Text me on the signal, don't call me

Hmm, hmm, major distribution, labels call me

Bad Bunny numbers, it's a robbery

Five-hundred million, just for Aubrey

Hmm, hmm, yeah, major distribution how I pop it

Mention me to be the hottest topic

Same place you singin', b*tch, you shoppin'



Okay, go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Okay, okay, go stupid, stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, okay



[21 Savage:]

N**** tried to play this s*it light, play it cool, play me like I'm sweet

F*ckin' on an opp n**** *itch, say she miss the golds in my teeth

4L s*it, know we steppin', y'all should get to funeral preparin'

SF90, this is not McLaren, make an IG model run my errands

He gon' miss and we gon' spin his parents, stayed in Houston long as Steve Francis

Shoot his feet, got him doin' dances, wiggin' n***** like I played at Kansas

Ever seen somebody get shot? Lot of s*it I seen before the top

I ain't tryna wrestle like The Rock, f*ck the trish, I'd rather sip the wock

Lot of things I do to stay alive, everythin' except for call the cops

Savage still let his gun pop, FOX 5 gang, get you knocked

Major distribution, labels callin', Harry Styles numbers, it's a robbery

My n***** go in-Zayn to catch a body, we was face to face, you could've shot me



[Drake:]

Okay, go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Okay, okay, go stupid, stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, go stupid

Go stupid, okay