21 Savage claps back at trolls making fun of his new veneers

The rapper responded after people online starting trolling him over his new teeth.

21 Savage has swapped out his signature grills for a shiny new set of veneers, and he's got a word or two for the trolls making fun of his new smile.

The 'Bank Account' rapper took to Instagram this week to flash his fresh pearly whites, providing fans with a rare glimpse of the hip-hop star smiling without his usual golden grin.

And while the comment section on his post racked in over 1.5 million likes - plus some positive remarks from some famous faces like Metro Boomin, Lil Durk and T.I. - there were, of course, people ready to troll him on Twitter.

21 savage stole my MF TEETH 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/bZP0YpEwv9 — MilkMan (@milkfromtheteet) March 23, 2021

However, Savage well and truly took the trolling comments on the chin and ran with the opportunity to flex just how much he spent on his new set of teeth.

"I paid 75k I’ll be dammed if I let y’all say these teeth ain’t mine," the 28-year-old tweeted.

I paid 75k I’ll be dammed if I let y’all say these teeth ain’t mine 😂 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) March 23, 2021

21 is the latest rapper to remove his grills in favour of a more natural looking set.

In January, NBA Youngboy hopped on Instagram Live to share his new teeth with his followers. The rapper appears to have removed his signature diamond grills in favour of some sparkly new veneers.