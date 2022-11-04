Megan Thee Stallion slams Drake lyrics over Tory Lanez shooting

The rapper has hit out at Drake over new lyrics suggesting that she lied about the Tory Lanez shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion has slammed rapper Drake for some new lyrics in his latest project with 21 Savage, that inferred that she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Drake, 36 and 21 Savage, 30, released their joint album today titled 'Her Loss', and one of their songs titled Circo Loco mentions a direct reference to Meg.

An hour after the song was released, Megan took to Twitter and said: "Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n*****! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n***** especially RAP n***** ARE LAME!"

Megan has been the subject of Drake's lyrics mentioning the shooting with Tory Lanez. Picture: Instagram

The lyric which Drake sung in his new song which directly referenced Meg is: "This b**** lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling."

Megan began defending herself by saying: "I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol."

Fans were quick to defend the Houston native over this lyric, where one said: "the hate on megan is so weird like these men be tripping."

Drake and 21 Savage released a joint album today. Picture: Getty Images

Another responded to Megan's tweets: "you know the hotties got you forever, i’m so sorry you gotta go through this time and time again."

In August 2020, Megan identified the man who shot her in the foot as fellow rapper Tory Lanez via Instagram live.

This June, Megan expressed her want for Lanez to go to prison ahead of the court battle between the pair. She said "I want him to go to jail. I want him to go under the jail" to Rolling Stone Magazine.