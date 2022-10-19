Megan Thee Stallion shares sweet picture with boyfriend after celebrating two years together

The Houston Hottie shared some adorable pictures of her and boyfriend Pardi to celebrate their two-year anniversary.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her second-year anniversary with boyfriend Pardison 'Pardi' Fontaine with sweet snaps of the pair.

The rapper and musician took to their own Instagram accounts on Tuesday October 18 to wish each other a happy anniversary.

Meg, 27, wrote: "Yr 2 with U" about her beau, and shared a series of shots featuring the pair loved-up as ever.

Megan is celebrating her second anniversary with boyfriend Pardi. . Picture: Instagram

Meg shared this sweet snap of the loved-up couple on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Some pictures included the pair enjoying nights out, as well as other photos of them cuddling and lounging around the house.

In one of Meg's more risque pictures, it features her behind which Fontaine is seen pretending to take a bite in a living room.

Fans seemed to love the pair's PDA of each other with one commenting: "Y’all match each other’s energy I love that for you."

Meg shared this risque snap of her boyfriend pretending to bite her behind. Picture: Instagram

Another joked: "Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad!! I love y’all!! Y’all were made for each other."

Megan seems to be living her best life with boyfriend Pardi, just days after she announced that she was taking a break after her house was robbed of $400,000 worth of goods.

"I really gotta take a break", Meg spoke about the robbery on Twitter. "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."