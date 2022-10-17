Megan Thee Stallion says she is 'taking a break' following house robbery

Megan Thee Stallion's Los Angeles home was burgled by thieves who took hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items from her house.

Megan Thee Stallion has declared that she will be taking a hiatus after her LA home was robbed after her performance on Saturday Night Live.

Megan's house was reportedly targeted by two thieves who took upwards of $400,000 worth of cash, jewellery and electronics.

The Houston rapper took to Twitter to explain her situation, and announced that she will be taking a break following this incident.

Megan has said she is 'taking a break' after her house was robbed. . Picture: Getty Images

"I really gotta take a break", Meg spoke about the robbery on Twitter. "I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."

The 27-year-old rapper also tweeted her reaction to the robbery and said "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe."

According to law enforcement, two men gained access to Megan's house by breaking a window on Thursday October 13.

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Luckily, the rapper was not home at the time of the burglary, but was still visibly shaken up from the incident.

A few days after the robbery, Meg appeared as the guest in Saturday Night Live, and fought back tears as she performed her hit 'Anxiety'.

Fans were quick to jump to her defence and one said: "she took on one of the most like stressful chaotic jobs doing snl ESPECIALLY hosting and performing in the hours after finding out she’d been robbed. She’s so strong I love her."

Megan recently performed on SNL. Picture: Instagram

Another said: "Meg is incomparable", citing her strength following her performance on SNL.

Meg has been dealing with a lot of stress recently - from the robbery to the court case and shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

Megan has been responding to fans after her SNL performance but is likely to be stopping performances as she takes much-needed rest.