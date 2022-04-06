Tory Lanez arrested again after tweeting about Megan Thee Stallion shooting

After he violated the protective order by tweeting abuse at the Houston rapper, Lanez was remanded in custody with bail set at $350,000

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody with bail set at $350,000 yesterday after a judge claimed he violated the protective order in his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion.

The hearing saw Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – remanded in court after he tweeted abuse towards the WAP rapper, breaching the terms of the discovery protective order and personal contact order.

Back in February, he tweeted: "Good D*ck had me f**king 2 best friends .... and I got caught ‍ ... that’s what I apologized 4 . ... it’s sick how u Spun it tho ..." after Megan defended herself against trolls online.

According to the judge, his tweet was in violation of the lawsuit, which states that he is not meant to contact or mention her at all. Prosecutors for the case the requested that Lanez be held without bail.

According to his attorney Shawn Holley, who spoke exclusively to Metro.co.uk: "The DA requested that Mr. Peterson’s bail be revoked or, in the alternative, that it be increased to $5 million. We are pleased that the Court rejected those outrageous requests".

"Additionally, the judge found sufficient evidence today that he violated the order of protection and had him handcuffed in the courtroom. The self-serving noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent this case from proceeding" he added.

God will make a table for you in the presence of your enemies — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) April 5, 2022

After Lanez's bail was posted, he took to Twitter, hinting at this arrest by tweeting: "God will make a table for you in the presence of your enemies".

Back in July 2020, he allegedly shot Megan in her feet after a party at Kylie Jenner's house, leaving her with bullet scares.

She claimed that it was Tory who fired the shots at her, with him later being charged with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted of the charges, Lanez could be jailed for up to 22 years and 8 months in prison. The continuation of the case is expected to take place on September 14.