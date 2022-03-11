Tory Lanez disses Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine again on new song 'Cap'

Taking more shots at the couple in his latest diss track, Tory Lanez called Pardison 'a bird' whilst saying Megan is "tryna end me so I cannot be polite"

Tory Lanez has fired more shots at Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine in a new diss track called 'Cap', which he released last night (March 10) addressing their ongoing feud.

"He a bird, he probably in the X4 / Plus the only party that we know is next door" he raps, referencing Pardi's name, adding "You know these ni**as talkin’, *now these p*ssy boys a joke, you got a Goyard on your birthday ’cause that ni**a broke".

After a snippet of the diss track went viral, Tory took to Twitter declaring that despite mentioning Cardi B in the diss track whilst sending shots at Pardison, he is not dissing her.

Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT ... there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused ... I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family 🔥🥷🍾☔️❤️ — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 10, 2022

"Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT ... there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused ... I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family" he tweeted.

Continuing to talk about the felony assault charges against him made by Megan after he reportedly shit her at a pool party back in July 2020, Tory Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – raps:

"B*tches tryna end me so I cannot be polite".

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Last month, Pardison took to Twitter to defend his girlfriend, after he took to Twitter claiming that the reason Megan is saying that he shot her is because he got caught sleeping with both Meg and her best friend Kelsey.

After Tory tweeted: "Good D*ck had me f**king 2 best friends .... and I got caught ‍ ... that’s what I apologized 4 . ... it’s sick how u Spun it tho ...", Pardi tweeted his response, challenging Tory to a physical altercation.

@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) February 23, 2022

.... @pardi we’ve had this encounter ... u did nothing 🥱put ya phone down big fella .... — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Lanez, who is accused with felony assault in connection with the event, may face up to 22 years in prison if convicted on the charges, which include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unlicensed firearm in a vehicle, and causing "severe bodily injury."

Back in December, it was alleged in court that Tory shouted 'dance b****' before shooting the Captain Hook rapper in her feet according to the testimony from LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner.

"As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b****!’ and he then began firing a weapon at her".

Immediately feeling pain in her feet, Megan then saw blood, instantly falling to the ground, and then crawling to an adjacent driveway of a resident.

A pre-trial hearing in the assault case is scheduled for April 5.