Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine challenges Tory Lanez to fight

The rapstress' boyfriend, Pardi, has had enough of the Twitter beef and has hinted at physically confronting Tory Lanez.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine has stepped in to defend her after the rapstress and Tory Lanez went head-to-head online.

On Wednesday (Feb 23) Pardi, 32, took to Twitter to call out rapper Lanez – who allegedly fired shots at the feet of Megan back in July 2020.

In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her relationship with rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine. Picture: Getty

Meg's boyfriend could not stand to see his girlfriend go back-and-forth with Lanez online, so he decided to step in, appearing to threaten a physical altercation.

"@torylanez put the phone dwn let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothin to talk about," Pardi wrote in the first tweet.

He added: "@torylanez don’t tweet nothin else .. SEE ME," in another tweet.

Pardison Fontaine calls out Tory Lanez on Twitter amid his beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Twitter

Tory swiftly fired back, claiming that he had already met and Pardison did not do anything to him.

".... @pardi we’ve had this encounter ... u did nothing 🥱put ya phone down big fella ...." Tory wrote.

Tory Lanez clapped back at Pardison Fontaine on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Pardi and Lanez's exchange came after Megan and Tory argued online earlier in the day, which was sparked from a DJ Akademiks tweet.

While DJ Akademiks shared that a report claimed DNA results revealed it was favourable to Tory in the shooting case, Megan blasted him for allegedly posting a false update on the trial.

"Court ain’t even started so why yall ready to start lying," Megan posted to her Instagram Story.

The 'Savage' rapstress wrote: "Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE!" she continued in another post.

Tory Lanez reportedly told Megan Thee Stallion to "dance" before allegedly shooting at her feet, a court has heard. Picture: Getty

Directly calling out DJ Akademiks, Megan wrote: "Yall tryna get retweet’s SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks Why are you lying? What did you gain?"

Tory then appeared to respond with a subliminal tweet, saying, "..... u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today ."

Megan then proceeded to post a text message conversation between herself and Tory, where the 'Say It' rapper apologised to her following the alleged shooting.

She captioned the post: “Lie yo way out of this … if you aint do shit what you was apologizing for?" she wrote in the caption.

THE LAWYERS GOT YO PHNE RECORDS AND MINE. ALL YOUR TXT. THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK."

Megan Thee Stallion responds to Tory's claim that he apologised to her due to him sleeping with Meg and her best friend. Picture: Instagram

Tory then fired back with a harsh tweet, claiming he was only apologising for sleeping with both Meg and her best friend, Kelsey, at the same time. "Good D*ick had me f**king 2 best friends .... and I got caught ‍ ... that’s what I apologized 4 . ... it’s sick how u Spun it tho ..." he responded on Twitter.

Following the online beefs, Megan Thee Stallion's attorney Alex Spiro told XXL: "This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man."

The next pre-trial hearing for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting case is scheduled for April 5.