Tory Lanez ‘apologises’ to Megan Thee Stallion after shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez allegedly claimed he was "too drunk" in a text message to Megan Thee Stallion.

By Tiana Williams

Since Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the man who shot her after a heated argument back in mid- July, the 28-year-old rapper has not yet addressed the claims.

However, according to TMZ, "The Take" rapper apologised to Megan, roughly 15 hours after he fired shots at her.

The text was reportedly sent on the evening of July 12, a few hours roughly after she claims Tory shot her in her feet, and in it, he's begging for forgiveness.

In the text, Tory allegedly wrote, "I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart."

Tory offered an explanation as to why the incident may have occurred, claiming "I was just too drunk."

Although Tory holds accountability for something going wrong, he does not mention "shooting" Meg or mention a gun. However, it is evident that he did something he regrets.

In his words, "None the less s**t should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible."And, he repeats ... "Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk."

On Sunday (July 12) Tory, Megan and another friend had been party hopping in the Hollywood Hills early on July 12. Police responded to reports of shots fired from or around an SUV.

According to TMZ, law enforcement discovered found the SUV with Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and another unidentified woman in the vehicle.

Police discovered a gun while searching the vehicle. Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

The "LUV" singer was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. However, he was later released on $35,000 bail.

He is now scheduled to appear in court in LA on October 13.