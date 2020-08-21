Megan Thee Stallion exposes Tory Lanez as her shooter in heated video

Megan Thee Stallion exposes Tory Lanez as her shooter in heated video. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has identified rapper Tory Lanez as the man who shot her in her feet, back in July.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Thee Stallion has claimed Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was who shot her in her feet during a heated Instagram Live session Thursday night.

The 25 year-old rapstress took to iG Live to clear up rumours surrounding the incident, which occurred in mid-July. Megan directly told Lanez and his publicists to stop 'lying' about the incident.

During the IG Live, Meg admitted that she withheld the truth from the police who arrived at the scene, as she feared for her life with their possible reaction.

Meg claimed the police are across 'aggressive' and she 'didn't want the police to shoot [her]'.

The "Savage" star said she was scared and thought the police would kill them if they revealed they had a gun in the car.

Reflecting on heightened times of police brutality after the May killing of George Floyd, Meg said she was not prepared to be 100% transparent with the police out of fear of how they would react.

Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon. Picture: Getty

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper also claims she 'spared' Lanez, 28, by previously holding back the truth.

However, she has revealed she regrets it, as Tory and his team have not spared her with the 'lies' they have spread.

This is the first time Megan has directly used Lanez' name when addressing the incident and has actively accused him of being the shooter.

Megan began 'I'm not gonna let you all keep playing in my face and I'm not going to let this n**** keep playing in my face either,' on Instagram.

'Since you're all so worried about it, yes, this n**** Tory shot me.'You shot me and you got got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s**t. Stop lying. Why lie.'

WARNING GRAPHIC: Megan Thee Stallion shared a photo of her gunshot wound on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Megan also clarified that she did not hit Tory before he shot her and claims there is a witness who saw that she walked away from the car, when Lanez allegedly began to shooting at her from the back seat.

Megan also cleared up rumours claiming the incident happened at Kylie Jenner's house, where the pair had been partying earlier that evening.

Megan revealed they were five minutes from her place when she got out the vehicle she had enough of an argument and tried to leave the vehicle.

'I get out of the car. I'm done, I don't want to argue no more,' she said.

Meg continued 'I get out, I'm walking away and this n**** from out the backseat of the car starts shooting me. You shot me. I didn't get cut by no glass but I'll tell you why they're saying that.'

Megan Thee Stallion posts photo of doctors operating on her gunshot wound. Picture: Instagram

Further explaining why she withheld the full truth from the police, Meg said: 'You think I'm about to tell the police that we, us black people, that we've got a gun in the car.'

'You want me to tell them we've got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up.'I'm scared. Why would I tell them there's a gun in the car and I got shot so you can get shot, he can get shot, she can get shot.'

'I didn't immediately tell the police what happened right then because I didn't want to die.'

Meg revealed there were three other people who were in the car - her friend, Lanez and his security guard - who were all taken to jail but she went to the hospital.

'You want me to be a bad person so bad, y'all want to believe the lie before you believe the truth,' she added. 'I didn't have to spare that n****, I don't have to spare nobody but I did and I'm done.'

Megan Thee Stallion previously slammed claims she was lying about the incident. Picture: Instagram

Directly addressing Tory Lanez, Meg said 'Truth is you shot me. You're scared to tell people you shot me and you got your whole team on the internet lying trying to cover your a**.'

'And I'm tired of it. Stop doing that, stop dragging me. Stop lying on me. Stop acting like black women is the m************ problem. Stop acting like black women is aggressive when all they be doing is telling the fact.'

