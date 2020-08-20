Megan Thee Stallion slams 'lying' accusations with gunshot wound photo

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has shared photos of her gunshot wounds to shut down trolls "lying" claims.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a photo of her gunshot wound injury following the tragic incident, which resulted in her being shot in both feet last month.

The 25-year-old rapper was injured after being shot after leaving a party in Los Angeles.

The "Savage" hitmaker was discovered in an SUV with Tory Lanez and another woman with her injuries. She was then taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Since the shooting, Megan has spoken out about how it has affected her, but has also has not let the incident hold her back.

Over the weekend, Meg was seen out at a strip club, celebrating her hit with Cardi B, 'Wap', going number one.

In a video that circulated on social media, Meg's foot is seen wrapped up in a bandage. This led trolls to question and doubt Meg about the injuries she sustained.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapstress took to Instagram to shut down trolls claiming she's lying about her injuries.

Meg shared a graphic up close photo of her foot injury, which showed her gunshot wounds.

Megan captioned the photo: ‘Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t YALL make up…'

‘I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK.’

She continued: ‘why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ?'

'I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… (sic).’

The star added ‘I usually don’t address internet bulls**t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well!'

'Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION’.

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan during an argument after a Hollywood Hills house party. Lanez was charged with possession of a concealed weapon on July 12.

Lanez, 27, was later released on $35,000 bond.

