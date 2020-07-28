Megan Thee Stallion tearfully addresses shooting in emotional video

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about shooting in tearful IG Live. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about the night she got shot in her feet during an emotional Instagram Live.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being shot in the feet, during a tearful Instagram Live video.

On Monday (Jul 27) The 25-year-old rapstress- real name Megan Pete - addressed the shooting in an emotional live stream video.

In a new video, Meg broke down while explaining what happened to her that night.

"I was shot in both of my feet...I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the s**t taken out, get the bullets taken out."

As she wiped away tears, Megan continued: "It was super scary. Oh lord, I didn't think I was gonna cry! But yeah, I had to get surgery, super scary, it was just the worst experience."

Meg also pulled up the people who poked fun at her over the incident: "And it's not funny. It's nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y'all to start going and making up fake stories about.

Megan Thee Stallion breaks down in tearful video, while addressing being shot in the feet. Picture: Instagram

Meg shut down reports claiming she incited the violence, by stating "I didn't put my hands on nobody, I didn't deserve to get shot, I didn't do s**t...and thank God that the bullets didn't touch bones, they didn't break tendons."

The "Savage" star added: "Imagine being 25, and you don't have both of your parents. My mama was my best friend, you know I'm not over that.So you've got to try to feel like you're in a space with a bunch of people who make you happy..."

The "Hot Girl Summer" artist also explained why she hadn't discussed the incident earlier.

"It's not that I was protecting somebody. I just wasn't ready to speak. That's not just some s**t you get on the Internet and talk about."So f**k y'all and all my fake a*s friends and the blogs and their sources."This has made me realise how to move forward and how to protect my energy."

Prior to the IG Live, Megan let wrote a statement on Instagram, stating she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against [her]."

While there hasn't been an official police report stating who pulled the trigger on Meg, there has been speculation that Tory Lanez had pulled the trigger following a heated argument.

On the night Meg suffered gunshot wounds, she was with Tory Lanez and another woman (said to be her best friend Kelsey Nicole.)

Lanez was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon in the SUV vehicle they were all in.