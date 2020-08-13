Megan Thee Stallion claps back at men criticising raunchy song 'WAP'

Megan Thee Stallion claps back at men criticising raunchy song 'WAP'. Picture: Getty/Atlantic

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has addresses "dudes" who are criticising the sexual content of her and Cardi B's song 'WAP'.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to male critics who claim her recent song with Cardi B "WAP" is "over-sexualised" and "inappropriate".

While there has been major controversy around the tracks lyrics and the sultry visuals, many fans have defended the pair. The song has given light to those who aim to dismantle misogyny, sexism and patriarchy in the music industry.

Both Cardi and Megan have defended their single against people who are claiming it's "too inapproiate" for women to speak so provocatively.

Following Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's reaction to the video, and CeeLo Green's criticisms of the song, Meg decided to address the backlash on Twitter.

The 25-year-pld rapstress took to social media to specifically address male critics who do not live by what they preach.

The "Savage" star took to Twitter and wrote "Lol dudes will scream 'slob on my knob' word for word and crying abt WAP 😂 bye lil boy," she wrote.

Lol dudes will scream “slob on my knob” word for word and crying abt WAP 😂 bye lil boy — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 11, 2020

Meg is referencing males who will support male artists who sexualise women in their lyrics, but not women who sexualise men in their lyrics.

More specifically, the star is talking about the group Tear Da Club Up Thugs—a subgroup of Three 6 Mafia—who, in 1999, released their song "Slob on My Knob." WARNING: Sexual content below,

The 1999 track includes lyrics such as, "Slob on my knob like corn on the cob / Check in with me, and do your job / Lay on the bed, and give me head / Don't have to ask, don't have to beg / Juicy is my name, sex is my game / Let's call the boys, let's run a train / Squeeze on my nuts, lick on my butt."

See the mixed reactions to Megan's response below.

Men been getting ridiculed for talking about sex in songs in for years now. But when they do it it’s okay and called women empowerment yeah okay 🤣 . double standard out the ass !! WAP Slaps thoo — werls (@werls4) August 11, 2020

“slob on my knob” could mean a lotta things. it’s ambiguous. maybe it is a doubel entendre. “WAP” clearly means only one thing. and it is in appropriate — rudy betrayed (@rudy_betrayed) August 11, 2020

The misogyny girl 💀 they hate seeing women being comfortable and confident in our sexuality — 𖧵𝕂𝕒𝕞⁷₈ 💋 (@MangSheaButter) August 11, 2020

