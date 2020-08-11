CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'

CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'. Picture: Getty

'Forget You' singer CeeLo Green criticised the female rappers for making 'shameless' and over-sexualised music.

CeeLo Green has come under fire for his latest comments criticising Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion for making sexualised music.

Just days after Cardi and Megan dropped the music video for their racy new collaboration 'WAP', CeeLo openly questioned the morals of female rappers during an interview with Far Out magazine.

CeeLo Green mentioned Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion in his new controversial interview. Picture: Getty

"A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level," he said. "There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery."

"We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content," he added, before suggesting popular artists should use their influence in less seemingly negative ways.

"It’s problematic, we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone," CeeLo said. "You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence.

"Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate."

CeeLo called Nicki Minaj 'desperate' during his interview, which angered social media users. Picture: Getty

CeeLo mentioned Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, just days after they dropped their new collaboration 'WAP'. Picture: YouTube

After dragging the 'Chun-Li' rapper, CeeLo turned his attention to Cardi and Megan, suggesting that they may have to face consequences for their sexual content later down the line.

"Attention is also a drug and competition is around," CeeLo said. "Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?"

Unsurprisingly, CeeLo faced a great deal of backlash online after his comments were published.

Ceelo Green has the audacity to speak on Nicki but not hold male rappers at the same status — rich™️ (@richswae) August 10, 2020

The ashy audacity of a man who had a rape charge commenting publicly on anything to do with women and sex or sexuality. THE AUDACITY!!!!! #ceelogreen — Demetria L. Lucas (@demetriallucas) August 10, 2020

Imagine a man who allegedly drugged women, raped them & said it’s consent if they are unconscious speaking on what’s appropriate or not! Sit your whack ass down @CeeLoGreen! pic.twitter.com/zmayNbEQ0N — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) August 10, 2020

CeeLo a fucking hypocrite & sexist asf. its hella rappers still putting out gang banging drug dealer murder music, while we're continuously dying via police/govt/interpersonal beefs, yet you point out women shaking they ass as "distasteful" and needing "time and place". go eat. — wet ass fupa. (@hbfromkc_) August 10, 2020

CeeLo: goodness gracious, women rapping about sex? is this appropriate?? could this harm society?? let's be responsible adults.



also CeeLo: https://t.co/phoMnUsch0 pic.twitter.com/iet4MF08JP — morg☆n, hot pockets heiress 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@synthentacle) August 10, 2020

if you google, “It isn’t rape if the victim is unconscious” Ceelo Green’s name is one of the top results. https://t.co/gP9Qv5KgD6 — CPS ALMOST TOOK OUR KIDS | SEAFOOD BOIL MUKBANG (@poochivicious) August 10, 2020

None of the women CeeLo mentioned in his interview have responded to his comments yet. Meanwhile, Cardi recently shocked her fans by appearing to praise her longtime rival Nicki Minaj during an interview.

Speaking to Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music, Cardi paid homage to the female rappers who helped shape the Hip Hop game before her and appeared to include Minaj in her statement.

"When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers and then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all," she said. "I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn't no female rapper."

Appearing to pay her respects to Nicki Minaj, Cardi added, "And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I'm saying? And she did pretty good. She's been still dominating."