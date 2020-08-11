CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'

11 August 2020, 10:49 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 10:50

CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'
CeeLo Green slammed for calling Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion 'desperate'. Picture: Getty

'Forget You' singer CeeLo Green criticised the female rappers for making 'shameless' and over-sexualised music.

CeeLo Green has come under fire for his latest comments criticising Cardi B, Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion for making sexualised music.

Cardi B shocks fans by 'praising Nicki Minaj' in new interview

Just days after Cardi and Megan dropped the music video for their racy new collaboration 'WAP', CeeLo openly questioned the morals of female rappers during an interview with Far Out magazine.

CeeLo Green mentioned Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion in his new controversial interview.
CeeLo Green mentioned Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion in his new controversial interview. Picture: Getty

"A lot of music today is very unfortunate and disappointing on a personal and moral level," he said. "There was once a time when we were savvy enough to code certain things. We could express to those it was meant for with the style of language we used. But now music is shameless, it is sheer savagery."

"We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content," he added, before suggesting popular artists should use their influence in less seemingly negative ways.

"It’s problematic, we suffer from it because there are those that have nothing to do with it, but it is assumed of everyone," CeeLo said. "You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence.

"Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate."

CeeLo called Nicki Minaj 'desperate' during his interview, which angered social media users.
CeeLo called Nicki Minaj 'desperate' during his interview, which angered social media users. Picture: Getty
CeeLo mentioned Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, just days after they dropped their new collaboration 'WAP'.
CeeLo mentioned Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, just days after they dropped their new collaboration 'WAP'. Picture: YouTube

After dragging the 'Chun-Li' rapper, CeeLo turned his attention to Cardi and Megan, suggesting that they may have to face consequences for their sexual content later down the line.

"Attention is also a drug and competition is around," CeeLo said. "Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?"

Unsurprisingly, CeeLo faced a great deal of backlash online after his comments were published.

None of the women CeeLo mentioned in his interview have responded to his comments yet. Meanwhile, Cardi recently shocked her fans by appearing to praise her longtime rival Nicki Minaj during an interview.

Speaking to Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music, Cardi paid homage to the female rappers who helped shape the Hip Hop game before her and appeared to include Minaj in her statement.

"When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers and then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all," she said. "I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn't no female rapper."

Appearing to pay her respects to Nicki Minaj, Cardi added, "And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I'm saying? And she did pretty good. She's been still dominating."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Hip-Hop News!

Featured Artists

Beyonce

Beyonce

Stormzy

Stormzy

Drake

Drake

Skepta

Skepta

Rihanna

Rihanna

Kanye West

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Cardi B