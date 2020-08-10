Cardi B shocks fans by 'praising Nicki Minaj' in new interview

Cardi B appears to praise Nicki Minaj in new interview. Picture: Getty

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have had a famous feud for many years but it seems like Cardi has been paying respect.

By Matt Tarr

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's famous beef has resulted in low-key disses and a physical alteraction, but in a new interview Cardi B appeared to show love to the 'Trollz' rapper.

Speaking to Nadeska Alexis on Apple Music, Cardi paid homage to the female rappers who helped shape the Hip Hop game before her and appeared to include Nicki Minaj in that.

Cardi B appeared to show love to Nicki Minaj in new interview. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the legacy of female rappers in the game, Cardi said, "When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers and then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all."

She added, "I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn't no female rapper."

Appearing to pay her respects to Nicki Minaj, Cardi then said, "And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I'm saying? And she did pretty good. She's been still dominating."

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been in a reported feud for several years. Picture: Getty

Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Cardi was speaking about Nicki in her interview and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan suggested that the pair's feud was over and that it was fans keeping it going, tweeting: 'I love that @iamcardib gave @NICKIMINAJ credit. In a recent Interview, let's be real I'm pretty sure they both no longer have beef with one another. It's the FANBASE that keeps the negative energy going. I love both cardi and nicki'.

Another even suggested we might see Nicki Minaj on a remix of Cardi and Megan's new song 'WAP', writing: Me waiting for nicki and cardi to say they been stopped beefing and Nicki on the wap remix'.

Do you think Nicki Minaj and Cardi B will ever work together on music? We'd love to see it and can only imagine the fire they'd create together, but let us know your thoughts on Twitter.

