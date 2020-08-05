Tory Lanez's team release first statement after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez statement addresses deportation claims after shooting incident. Picture: Getty

A petition to deport Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was set up after he was caught up in a shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez was recently arrested on gun charges after police attended an incident which also saw fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot twice in her feet.

Whilst Megan made an emotional return to social media after the incident and detailed the surgery she'd had, Tory Lanez has remained away from the spotlight, but the rapper's team have now issued a statement.

Tory Lanez is reportedly self-quarantining with his family. Picture: Getty

Despite the lack of information around Tory's involvement in the shooting incident, the rapper and his team have avoided discussing it despite people starting a petition to deport the rapper from the U.S over the shooting.

Addressing the topic of Tory Lanez being deported from the U.S after the incident, the rapper's team told XXL, "Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family in Florida. This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character."

A previous statement, which was reportedly given to The Neighbourhood by a source connected to Tory's camp confirmed the fact that Tory is in self-quarantine and claimed that he wished Megan all the best.

After making the same statement as above, this one added, "He's in good spirits and looks forward to having the truth come to light about that night and wishes nothing but the best for Meg."

Tory Lanez was arrested on gun charges following a shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty

Various rumours relating to Tory Lanez following his arrest have surfaced online over the last few weeks and fans are eager for the rapper to clear them up.

UK rapper Swarmz recently revealed that he'd cancelled his forthcoming song with Tory Lanez after Megan Thee Stallion's emotional Instagram live.

