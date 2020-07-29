Rihanna sends Megan Thee Stallion a gift as she recovers from shooting

Fenty entrepreneur Rihanna sent her well wishes to her Savage X Fenty muse Megan Thee Stallion as she heals after being shot.

Rihanna and her Fenty crew sent Megan Thee Stallion some love this week as the rapstress recovers after being shot.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper, 25, took to Instagram to share some photos of herself modelling for Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, for which she is a brand ambassador.

Alongside the snaps, Megan also posted a picture of some flowers and a card sent by Rihanna, 32, and her team. "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!" read the note.

"Just know you've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and The Fenty Corp gang."

The day before, Megan had hopped on Instagram Live to update her fans on her condition and tearfully opened up about the incident which occurred on 12th July.

"I was shot in both of my feet...I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the s**t taken out, get the bullets taken out," she said, refusing to name the shooter.

As she wiped away tears, Megan continued, "I didn’t think I was gonna cry. But yeah I had to get surgery, it was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life."

Megan Thee Stallion returned to social media this week after being shot in the feet. Picture: Instagram

"It’s nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I just want y’all to know a b***h is alive and well and strong as f**k and ready to get back to my regular programming with my own hot girl s**t."

After news of the shooting broke, rumours began flying that the culprit was fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who was in attendance at the party during which the incident took place.

A petition to deport Canadian rapper Lanez began circulating online this week in relation to the incident, while he is yet to speak out regarding the claims.