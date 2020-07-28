Tory Lanez fans respond to petition calling to 'deport' the rapper

Tory Lanez fans respond to petition calling to 'deport' the rapper. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez has been faced with a petition calling for him to be deported to Canada, following Megan Thee Stallion's IG Live.

By Tiana Williams

Tory Lanez has been the topic of conversation following an incident which resulted in his gun charge and Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot.

While reports indicate that Tory Lanez may have been the person who shot Megan, 25, there has been no official police report clarifying the details of what happened that night.

Following speculation, rumours and theories online, some people are convinced Tory was guilty in the matter – therefore, set up a petition to get the Canadian rapper deported.

The Change.org petition was ironically launched on Tory's birthday (July 27), making his name trend on Twitter. The petition begins "Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER."

Department of Homeland Security: DEPORT TORY LANEZ - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/wtRJPjsLqn — N. (@theesudani) July 27, 2020

"This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women." the petition continued.

"Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!"

Fans speculate Tory Lanez is responsible for the shooting of Meg, as they both were discovered in the car, along with another woman, who fans believe has publicly denied shooting Megan.

Megan has also spoken out about the incident, claiming she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against [her]."

Megan Thee Stallion gets tearful while addressing being shot during IG Live. Picture: Instagram

The "Temperature Rising" singer is the only other person involved in the incident, that hasn't come forward with a statement.

Megan verbally spoke out on the incident for the first time during a tearful IG live. Although she did not mention Tory at all, the star cleared up rumours suggesting she initiated or warranted that kind of response.

However, Tory has not been named as a suspect by police and specific details about the shooting are still unknown to the public. See reactions to the petition below.

LMFAOOOOOOOOO THEY STARTED A PETITION TO DEPORT TORY LANEZ ON HIS MF BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/3HQeNTC9RK — maybe: steph (@HlSteph) July 27, 2020

Tory Lanez when he gets deported back to Canada: pic.twitter.com/jEoAhZUcmP — Soundman (@soundmanbadman) July 28, 2020

Y'all shouting Tory Lanez be deported back to Canada like he can't fly back there by himself. Lol.



What he did was wrong though. — Ifekaaaa💖💖 (@iAmChinyl) July 28, 2020

Tory Lanez ain’t missing that much if deported. Hell, Canada is doing way better than us. Also, with his money and citizenship, he’ll live his best life on the islands, too. 🤷🏾‍♀️ IJS. We really ain’t the cream of the crop — RealitySim (@Olay59910199) July 28, 2020

Tory Lanez should get deported. Back to Canada you go. pic.twitter.com/V6UvegqrWS — Michelle Ade 👩🏽‍💻 (@aleromichelle) July 27, 2020

Chile Twitter is trying to get Tory Lanez deported. That is honestly worse than a damn Karen. — CarolefcknBaskin (@QuitasREVENGE) July 27, 2020