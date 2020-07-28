Tory Lanez fans respond to petition calling to 'deport' the rapper

28 July 2020, 13:49

Tory Lanez fans respond to petition calling to 'deport' the rapper
Tory Lanez fans respond to petition calling to 'deport' the rapper. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tory Lanez has been faced with a petition calling for him to be deported to Canada, following Megan Thee Stallion's IG Live.

By Tiana Williams

Tory Lanez has been the topic of conversation following an incident which resulted in his gun charge and Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot.

Megan Thee Stallion tearfully addresses shooting in emotional video

While reports indicate that Tory Lanez may have been the person who shot Megan, 25, there has been no official police report clarifying the details of what happened that night.

Following speculation, rumours and theories online, some people are convinced Tory was guilty in the matter – therefore, set up a petition to get the Canadian rapper deported.

The Change.org petition was ironically launched on Tory's birthday (July 27), making his name trend on Twitter. The petition begins "Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER."

"This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy, and promotes violence and violence against women." the petition continued.

"Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!"

Fans speculate Tory Lanez is responsible for the shooting of Meg, as they both were discovered in the car, along with another woman, who fans believe has publicly denied shooting Megan.

Megan has also spoken out about the incident, claiming she "suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against [her]."

Megan Thee Stallion gets tearful while addressing being shot during IG Live
Megan Thee Stallion gets tearful while addressing being shot during IG Live. Picture: Instagram

The "Temperature Rising" singer is the only other person involved in the incident, that hasn't come forward with a statement.

Megan verbally spoke out on the incident for the first time during a tearful IG live. Although she did not mention Tory at all, the star cleared up rumours suggesting she initiated or warranted that kind of response.

However, Tory has not been named as a suspect by police and specific details about the shooting are still unknown to the public. See reactions to the petition below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tory Lanez News!

Featured Artists

Beyonce

Beyonce

Stormzy

Stormzy

Drake

Drake

Skepta

Skepta

Rihanna

Rihanna

Kanye West

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Cardi B