Rihanna confirms A$AP Rocky collaborations are coming on new album. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna has revealed that her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky have recorded music together and are coming soon!

Rihanna has spoken out about recording her new music, and has revealed that her and boyfriend ASAP Rocky have made songs together.

Fans have been eager at hearing developments in Rihanna's hotly-anticipated ninth studio album, and the singer herself has said new music has been recorded at a Fenty x Puma event in London in April 2024.

She spoke to ET on the red carpet, and was asked whether her sons RZA and Riot might feature on her next album, alongside Rocky too.

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper event. Picture: Getty

Will Rihanna have a collaboration with ASAP Rocky on their new projects / albums?

Rihanna has confirmed that her and Rocky have made new music together, and said "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of.”

“Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who’s gonna use what because it’s so good," she said to the outlet.

RiRI also revealed that "it's up to them" regarding whether her sons RZA and Riot might make an appearance on the latest project.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have two kids together. Picture: Getty

When is Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's release date for new music?

So far, there is no specific release date for her and Rocky's respective music projects, Rihanna did chime in on the conversation.

She joked: “I wanna know too!” in terms of the release date for her studio album, but her comments suggest that she has got a fair few tracks to choose from in terms of new Rihanna tunes.

Rihanna and Rocky, who first got together in 2019, welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. They then later welcomed their second son Riot last year.