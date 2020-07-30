Swarmz cancels Tory Lanez song after Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Swarmz cancels Tory Lanez song amid Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were involved in a shooting incident recently which left Megan needing surgery.

By Matt Tarr

Swarmz has spoken out about his new song 'Naughty Naughty' alongside Tory Lanez and revealed that he's decided not to release the song after a recent shooting incident involving the Canadian star.

As part of the incident, rapper Megan Thee Stallion was left needing surgery to remove two bullets from her feet after being shot, whilst Tory was arrested on gun charges.

Swarmz cancels song with Tory Lanez after shooting incident. Picture: Instagram

Addressing his decision to remove his feature on the song, Swarmz took to Instagram and issued a lengthy statement.

The rapper said, "After careful consideration with my team, in light of the current circumstances I have decided not to feature on the track "Naughty Naughty", and this track will no longer be released this week."

He went on to say, "While I was aware of the events that occurred between Tory and Megan, I didn't understand the full extent of the emotional and physical trauma that may have been caused, until seeing Megan's posts yesterday. I would like to stress that I do not condone any violence towards women."

Swarmz continued, "As we do not yet know the true facts surrounding what has happened, and out of respect for the parties involved, it would be wrong to go ahead and release the song at this moment in time, and to continue to promote while both parties are under this stress."

"I would like to send my love to Megan, I pray for a speedy recovery, and to thank all of my fans for the love and support thus far."

Tory Lanez has remained away from social media since he was arrested on gun charges, whilst Megan Thee Stallion recently broke down on Instagram Live whilst discussing being shot.

