Kylie Jenner allegedly sparked Megan The Stallion & Tory Lanez argument

Kylie Jenner dragged into Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama. Picture: Getty

According to Adam22, sources told him Kylie Jenner and Tory's actions upset Megan before she was shot.

By Matt Tarr

Megan Thee Stallion being shot in an incident which also saw Tory Lanez arrested on gun charges shocked the Hip Hop world recently.

Whilst Megan and Tory have been tight-lipped on the circumstances around the shooting, claims have now emerged that suggest Kylie Jenner and Tory's relationship may have caused friction in the events leading to the incident.

When the news broke about the shooting, there were claims that Kylie Jenner was an unnamed second female involved as she'd previously been seen on social media with both Megan and Tory at a party, however that turned out to be Megan's BFF.

But Kylie's name has been brought up around the incident once more as No Jumper host Adam22 revealed a story that one of his trusted sources told him about what allegedly happened in the lead up to Megan being shot twice.

Speaking on the podcast, Adam22 said, "What I'm hearing, my version that I've heard from trusted sources is that Megan and Tory have been f*****g. They've been chilling. They go to this house party. Kylie Jenner is there."

He goes on to say, "I heard, depending on who you want to ask, that either Tory was showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner or Kylie Jenner was showing too much attention to Tory. Either way, Meg did not appreciate it."

Continuing his claims, Adam22 said, "Meg was violating his ass. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really s****ing on him. It was bad."

These are all unconfirmed claims and Megan is the only person involved who has spoken out so far and in a post on Instagram she said, "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," t

She added, "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

