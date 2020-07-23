Megan Thee Stallion slams Draya Michele for making gun violence joke

Megan Thee Stallion blasts Draya after model makes gun violence joke. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Megan Thee Stallion has clapped back at model Draya Michele, for making a joke about being shot.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to reality TV star and model, Draya Michele, after she made an inappropriate joke about the rapstress being shot.

The 35-year-old online personality went on Steelo Brim's 'Wine and Weed' podcast, where she made a joke about Meg being shot in the foot.

During the podcast, Draya said 'I predict that they had some sort of Bobby [Brown] and Whitney [Houston] love that drove them down this type of road,” she joked.

According to a clip on TheShadeRoom, the former Basketball Wives star continued “I’m here for it. I like that.'

Although Draya did not directly call Megan's name, she said 'I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too,' referring to the incident where the "Savage" artist was shot in the foot.

After seeing the clip of Draya's 'joke', Megan responded, writing 'Dumb b***h that sh*t ain’t f**king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n***a' on Twitter.

In another tweet, Meg wrote 'And f**k all the hoe ass ni***s making jokes about it too,' along with the black middle finger emoji. 'I’ll talk about s**t when I get ready' Meg stated.

Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Draya on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Draya later apologised for what she said in a brief apology tweet directed at Megan Thee Stallion.

'I truly don’t glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I’m sorry,' she said.

Draya Michele apologises after seeing Megan Thee Stallion's response to her joke. Picture: Twitter

Megan and Tory Lanez attended a pool party hosted by Kylie Jenner last Saturday. On Sunday (Jul 12) the pair were pulled over by Los Angeles police at 4:30 AM.

Tory Lanez was arrested after police found a concealed weapon in the SUV he was in with Meg.

Megan revealed that she suffered gun shot wounds in her foot in an Instagram.

'I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,' though she didn't say who shot her.

