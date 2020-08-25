Chris Brown claps back at being dragged into Tory Lanez shooting incident

The 'Go Crazy' singer has spoken out days after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed Tory Lanez shot her in the foot.

Chris Brown has fired back at those mentioning his name when discussing Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

After the 'Savage' rapstress confirmed Lanez shot her in the foot during an incident last month, people have been talking about topic at length online, while Lanez is yet to release an official statement.

And it appears Breezy has been brought into the discussion by some, comparing the recent shooting to his notorious violent assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009.

"ya should’ve canceled Chris Brown the way ya are cancelling Tory Lanez, sorry not fucking sorry," said one user. "If you defend ppl like tory lanez or chris brown our minds have to be wired fundamentally differently," wrote another.

However, the 'Go Crazy' singer let it be known to his followers that he wasn't happy about being dragged into the situation.

He wrote, "Leave my f***ing name out of someone elses situation... yall not finna involve me in this f*** a** s***! pu**y b***h, yall make me sick with this lame s***... suck my d*** or sit on it... [sic]".

Chris Brown claps back at being dragged into the Tory Lanez situation, a week after Megan Thee Stallion confirmed the 'LUV' singer shot her. Picture: Instagram

Many came to the singer's defence on Twitter amid the comparisons to Lanez, who was arrested on gun charges after the incident.

"How is Chris brown getting more s*** than Tory Lanez when Tory is the one that shot Meg??????" wrote one user. "I’m really weak that Chris Brown trending more than Tory Lanez and he the one that shot that woman in the foot lol" said another.

After identifying Lanez as her shooter during an Instagram Live earlier this month, Megan said: "I didn't tell the police what happened immediately right there because I didn't want to die."

"You want me to be a bad person so bad, y'all want to believe the lie before you believe the truth," she added. "I didn't have to spare that n****, I don't have to spare nobody but I did and I'm done."