Megan Thee Stallion hits back at 'gaslighting' media over Tory Lanez hearing

"These headlines are dismissing that I was attacked", the Houston rapper writes as she fires back at the media over their coverage surrounding the shooting hearing

Megan Thee Stallion has fired back at media outlets over their coverage of the court hearing surrounding the shooting incident that happened between her and Tory Lanez.

During the hearing, a new breakout story alleges that Megan had a fight with her former best friend Kelsey in the car before Tory fired the shots.

Addressing the claims on Twitter, the Cry Baby rapper spoke out about the headlines dismissing the fact that she was shot while unarmed.

Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) December 15, 2021

"Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days" she wrote on Twitter criticising media outlets.

"Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me".

Megan Thee Stallion performing at Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021. Picture: Getty

Yesterday, new shocking details emerge from Tory’s felony assault case, with detective Ryan Stogner claiming Tory shouted “dance, b****” before shooting her in her feet.

He claims Megan told him Tory was intoxicated during the incident, which took place in July 2020 after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Telling his version of the incident, based on interviews with Megan after the shooting, detective Ryan Stogner says:"As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b****!’ and he then began firing a weapon at her".

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2019 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Immediately feeling pain in her feet, she then observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence.

"Megan stated the defendant apologised for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation" Daystar Peterson continued.

Tory Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – reportedly shouted at Stogner after the officer said he had called a friend of Megan's from jail to apologise for the incident."How about you tell me what I was apologising for, bro? That don’t make no sense" he yelled.

Tory Lanez at the 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH. Picture: Getty

Tory, who is charged with felony assault over the incident, could face up to 22 years in prison if he is convicted of the several charges made against him for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and an allegation that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury”.

